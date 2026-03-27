White House App Debuts With ‘Launch’ Pun Referencing Iran Campaign

The White House launched its first mobile app, using a playful “launch” pun tied to ongoing military operations, as the Trump administration promotes direct, unfiltered updates.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The White House on Friday unveiled its first official mobile application, promising Americans direct, unfiltered access to presidential news, live event streams and real-time alerts from the Trump administration.

The launch was announced on X by the official White House account with a post that read, “LAUNCHED: THE WHITE HOUSE APP. Live streams. Real-time updates. Straight from the source, no filter. The conversation everyone’s watching is now at your fingertips.”

The post included links to download the free app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The 17-second promotional video accompanying the announcement opened with declassified footage tied to Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-led military campaign against Iran that began Feb. 28.

On-screen text referenced a Feb. 28 press release announcing “U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury,” followed by news headlines about U.S.-Israel strikes and unclassified green-tinted video of fighter jets and precision strikes.

A female narrator intoned, “There’s been a lot of launches lately…” before pausing and adding with a light tone, “Relax! This one’s an app.” The voice-over continued: “Track the latest news, live streams, and everything White House, including the kind everyone is talking about.”

The video then transitioned to sleek 3D renderings of a gold iPhone displaying the app interface, complete with a “Welcome to The White House App” screen, social media feeds, a clip of President Donald J. Trump speaking, and navigation tabs labeled Home, News, Live, Social and Gallery. It closed with a white-line drawing of the White House and the text “PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The playful pun on “launches” drew immediate attention because Operation Epic Fury remains the dominant national security story.

U.S. Central Command and the White House have described the operation as a targeted campaign to dismantle Iran’s ballistic missile program, naval assets and support for proxy militias.

In the roughly four weeks since strikes began, U.S. and Israeli forces have reported destroying thousands of targets, significantly degrading Iran’s ability to launch attacks and sinking much of its navy.

Iranian missile launches against U.S. and allied positions have dropped more than 85 percent, according to Pentagon updates.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung later posted on X that users would find “Easter eggs sprinkled throughout” the app and encouraged downloads.