US War Secretary Warns Iran Missiles Can Reach London

US war secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran can strike targets up to 4,000 km away, including London, citing a recent missile attempt and rising global tensions.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a stark escalation of rhetoric, the United States Secretary of War issued a direct warning about Iran’s missile capabilities, stating that Tehran now possesses the reach to strike deep into Europe, including the British capital.

On Friday, Pete Hegseth made the remarks during a White House cabinet meeting, highlighting what he described as a growing global threat posed by Iran.

Hegseth said that Iran has demonstrated its ability to target distances of up to 4,000 kilometers, referencing a recent missile attack aimed at a joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. He noted that the base lies approximately 4,000 kilometers from Iran.

He stated: “Two days ago they [Iran] shot two failed missiles on a target 4,000km away. For years, they told the world that their missiles could only range [2,000] kilometers. Surprise. Yet again, Iran lie.”

He added: “And to the world. I say London is 4,000km from Iran. Washington DC is 3,300km from Venezuela, another country President Trump did something about, which partnered for a long time with Iran. So you’re telling us that Iran is not a threat to the world or to the US? President Trump knows better.”

The warning follows confirmation that the missiles launched toward Diego Garcia did not reach their intended target, but the incident has intensified concerns about Iran’s expanding missile range.

Previously, UK Defense Secretary John Healey declined to confirm whether Iran has the capability to strike Britain, though he stressed that officials do not believe an attack is imminent.

Amid these developments, tensions continue to rise across the Middle East. The United States is increasing its military presence in the region, while Iran maintains its strategic position over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments.

In parallel, diplomatic efforts remain uncertain. US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that Washington had presented a 15-point proposal to Iran via Pakistan as a potential framework for a peace agreement.

However, President Donald Trump indicated he is not actively pursuing a deal, stating: “They’re begging to make a deal, not me. They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they’re afraid to say it because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people.”

This claim was contradicted by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said his government has not engaged in negotiations to end the conflict, adding: “And we do not plan on any negotiations.”

As warnings intensify and diplomatic signals clash, the expanding range of Iran’s missiles adds a new dimension to an already volatile confrontation.