Rubio Says Iran War to End Within Weeks as US Pursues Objectives Without Ground Forces

Marco Rubio said the Iran war will end within weeks, with US objectives achievable without ground forces, while indirect talks with Tehran continue.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a significant signal on the trajectory of the conflict, the United States Secretary of State indicated that the war with Iran is expected to conclude within weeks, even as military operations continue and diplomatic channels remain active behind the scenes.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that American military operations against Iran are likely to end in the coming weeks, stressing that Washington can achieve its objectives without deploying ground forces.

During a meeting with G7 foreign ministers in France, Rubio told counterparts that the war would continue for another two to four weeks. This marks the first time a senior US official has suggested a timeline extending beyond the four-to-six-week framework previously discussed by President Donald Trump.

Rubio emphasized that the United States remains determined to accomplish all of its objectives in the war, while confirming that communication between Washington and Tehran is ongoing through mediators rather than direct channels.

He noted uncertainty about who is making decisions inside Iran, adding that two Iranian officials have expressed willingness to enter negotiations with the United States but require approval from senior leadership. He also explained that communication has slowed because Iranian officials are avoiding phones out of concern they could be located and targeted.

Following the G7 meeting, Rubio reiterated that the war is expected to end within “weeks and not months,” while indicating that Washington is still awaiting clarity on who would represent Iran in any potential peace talks.

He added that Vice President Vance is likely to lead the US delegation in negotiations if they take place, while President Trump has indicated that Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are all involved in diplomatic efforts.

Rubio also addressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, stating that while the United States does not require G7 assistance to reopen the waterway, it expects allies to participate in a maritime task force after the war to ensure security and freedom of navigation.

He warned that Iran may seek to impose tolls on ships passing through the strait, underscoring the need for an international presence to demonstrate that Tehran does not control the passage.

As military operations continue alongside indirect diplomacy, Rubio’s remarks outline a compressed timeline for the war while pointing to a complex and uncertain path toward its conclusion.