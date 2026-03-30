Kurdistan Prime Minister, U.S. Energy Secretary Discuss Oil Exports and Regional Energy Security

Masrour Barzani and Chris Wright highlight Kurdistan pipeline exports as vital for Iraq’s economy and stability in global energy markets

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Monday held a telephone conversation with Chris Wright, United States Secretary of Energy, to discuss developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the broader regional energy landscape.

The leaders focused on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) decision to resume oil exports through the Kurdistan pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The measure was positively assessed as a step to alleviate economic pressures facing Iraq and support stability in global energy markets.

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the necessity of continued international coordination and support to protect the region’s energy and economic infrastructure.

He underscored the importance of lifting trade embargoes and preventing attacks against oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting that such measures are crucial for increasing production, maintaining exports, and ensuring overall stability in Iraq and the surrounding region.

Following the conversation, PM Barzani wrote on his official X account, saying: "I spoke with @SecretaryWright on energy developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. I reaffirmed the KRG’s decision to resume oil exports through the Kurdistan pipeline — supporting Iraq’s economic stability and contributing to global energy markets."

"I also underlined the need for continued coordination and support to protect Kurdistan’s energy infrastructure, lift the trade embargo imposed on the Kurdistan Region, and stop terrorist attacks on oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region in order to increase production and exports," Barzani wrote on X.

I spoke with @SecretaryWright on energy developments in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. I reaffirmed the KRG’s decision to resume oil exports through the Kurdistan pipeline — supporting Iraq’s economic stability and contributing to global energy markets.



I also underlined the… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 30, 2026

The discussion comes at a critical time for Iraq’s energy sector, which faces regional security threats, economic challenges, and disruptions in global oil markets.

Analysts note that the KRG’s resumption of exports is not only a strategic economic move for Iraq but also a significant contribution to stabilizing energy supplies amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Kurdistan Region has long maintained close bilateral ties with the United States, particularly in the energy sector, where U.S. companies have been active partners in oil exploration, production, and export projects.

These partnerships have not only helped develop the region’s energy infrastructure but also provided critical technical expertise and investment, strengthening Kurdistan’s role as a stable energy contributor within Iraq and the broader Middle East.

Regular high-level consultations, such as the recent call between PM Barzani and Secretary Wright, reflect Washington’s continued strategic interest in supporting Kurdistan’s economic development and protecting its energy assets amid regional volatility.