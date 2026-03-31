Italian-American Journalist Abducted in Iraq, One Suspect Arrested

According to a ministry statement, security forces launched a field operation based on precise intelligence shortly after the incident occurred.

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday evening that an Italian-American journalist, identified as Shelly Kittleson, was abducted by unidentified individuals, prompting an immediate security response.

According to a ministry statement, security forces launched a field operation based on precise intelligence shortly after the incident occurred. During the pursuit, the kidnappers’ vehicle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of the vehicle used in the abduction.

Authorities confirmed that operations are ongoing to apprehend all those involved and to safely rescue the kidnapped journalist. An investigation has also been opened to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining security and stability, stressing that any attempts to target foreign nationals or undermine public safety would be met with firm action. Officials added that security forces remain determined to bring all perpetrators to justice.

Kittleson has reported for several years, contributing to Al-Monitor, The National, and Foreign Policy. Her coverage centers on US-Iraq relations, and developments in regional security.

Currently, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

In September, Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov was released after being held captive by Iraq's pro-Iran faction, Kataib Hezbollah, for over two years. Her release was commended by U.S. President Donald Trump.