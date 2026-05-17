KRG Foreign Relations Head Meets EU Representative and European Consuls

Safeen Dizayee met EU and European diplomats in Erbil on Sunday as the Kurdistan Regional Government sought to reinforce ties with Western partners, address recent security threats and discuss Baghdad-Erbil relations amid Iraq’s prolonged government formation process and wider regional instability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Mohsin Dizayee, hosted a meeting on Sunday with the European Union representative and several European consuls general stationed in Erbil. The gathering focused on strengthening bilateral ties, addressing ongoing regional security concerns, and reviewing the latest political developments shaping Iraq and the broader Middle East.

The diplomatic engagement underscores the continued importance of European partnerships for the Kurdistan Region amid a period of heightened regional instability.

According to the official readout of the meeting, the discussions highlighted the KRG's efforts to maintain domestic stability, implement economic reforms, and navigate complex security challenges, including recent aerial attacks.

The meeting also emphasized the critical role of international diplomacy in fostering dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad during Iraq's ongoing government formation process.

European Diplomats Meet KRG Officials

During the session on Sunday, Dizayee briefed the European diplomats on his recent diplomatic tour across Europe.

According to the Department of Foreign Relations, Dizayee outlined the content of his official meetings with representatives in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Austria.

The statement noted that he expressed gratitude to the consuls general for their assistance in facilitating the successful European tour.

Regional Stability and Security Discussed

The talks prominently featured discussions on the current security environment.

According to the report, Dizayee articulated the KRG's official stance regarding the challenges facing the area, specifically pointing to recent drone and missile strikes that have targeted various parts of the Kurdistan Region.

The foreign relations head reiterated that Erbil is not a participant in the broader regional conflicts, emphasizing the administration's strong desire for peace and stability, the statement indicated.

Baghdad-Erbil Relations and Government Formation

Domestic Iraqi politics were also on the agenda. The meeting addressed the formation of the new federal government in Baghdad and the nature of Kurdish participation within the administration.

According to the department's statement, Dizayee expressed optimism regarding federal relations, stating the KRG's hope that unresolved issues between Erbil and Baghdad can be addressed through constructive dialogue and in accordance with constitutional principles.

Focus on Reform and Investment

In addition to federal politics, officials discussed the ongoing efforts to form the new regional cabinet.

Dizayee briefed the European envoys on the KRG's reform initiatives designed to stimulate economic growth and encourage foreign investment, the report stated.

He also commended the European diplomats for resuming their official duties following a brief interruption caused by recent regional instability.

According to the statement, Dizayee reaffirmed the KRG's commitment to supporting the diplomats' work and further expanding bilateral institutional relations.

Energy and Political Developments Addressed

The meeting concluded with an exchange of questions and answers.

The statement noted that the EU representative and the European consuls general raised several specific inquiries regarding recent geopolitical and economic developments.

According to the statement, these topics included Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's recent official visit to Türkiye, the resumption of regional and Iraqi oil exports, internal political dynamics within the Kurdistan Region, and the future trajectory of international diplomatic relations.

The meeting readout also indicated that the head of KRG Foreign Relations Department provided detailed responses to address the diplomats' areas of interest.

The meeting in Erbil highlights the sustained diplomatic engagement between the Kurdistan Region and its European partners as they navigate evolving political and security challenges across the Middle East.