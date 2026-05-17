Saudi Arabia Intercepts Three Drones Entering from Iraq, Warns of Response

Official Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the drones were intercepted on the morning of Sunday, after violating Saudi airspace.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that three drones entering the kingdom’s airspace from Iraq were intercepted and destroyed, amid escalating regional tensions and growing accusations over attacks launched from Iraqi territory.

Official Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the drones were intercepted on the morning of Sunday, after violating Saudi airspace.

Al-Maliki stressed that the ministry reserves the right to respond, “at the appropriate time and place,” adding that Saudi Arabia would take all necessary operational measures to confront any attempts targeting the kingdom’s sovereignty, security, and the safety of citizens and residents.

The incident comes weeks after Saudi Arabia summoned Iraq’s ambassador in Riyadh to issue a formal protest over what it described as attacks originating from Iraqi territory against the kingdom and other Gulf states.

In a statement released on April 12, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns and denounces attacks originating from Iraqi territory against the kingdom and the Gulf states,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi complaint followed similar concerns raised by Washington, reflecting growing international alarm over Iraq’s potential involvement in the widening regional conflict.