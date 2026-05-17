UAE Says Three Drones Targeted Country in Attack Near Nuclear Facility

Emirati authorities say air defenses intercepted two drones, while a third struck a power generator outside the Barakah nuclear plant without causing any radiation risk.

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that the country had come under attack by three drones, including one that struck a power generator near the Barakah nuclear power station.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UAE Ministry of Defense said the country’s air defense systems intercepted three unmanned aerial vehicles that entered Emirati airspace from the western borders.

According to the ministry, two of the drones were successfully destroyed in the air by defense systems, while the third drone hit an electricity generator located outside the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear facility in the Al Zafra area.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said an investigation had already begun to determine the source of the attack, adding that further details would be announced publicly after the inquiry is completed.

The ministry also stressed that Emirati armed forces remain on full alert to confront any threat targeting the country’s security and sovereignty, emphasizing efforts to protect national interests and strategic achievements.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) later confirmed that Emirati authorities had informed the agency that radiation levels at the Barakah nuclear plant remained within normal limits.

The agency stated that the incident posed no danger.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in continuous contact with the UAE authorities,” the IAEA said, adding that it stood ready to provide any assistance if needed.