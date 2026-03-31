U.S. State Department Confirms Kidnapping of American Journalist in Baghdad, Coordinates with Iraqi Authorities

In a statement posted Tuesday on X, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said Washington had previously warned the journalist of potential threats.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Department of State has confirmed it is aware of the reported kidnapping of an American journalist in Baghdad, following an earlier announcement by Iraqi authorities regarding the abduction.

In a statement posted Tuesday on X, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said Washington had previously warned the journalist of potential threats and is now working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to secure their release “as quickly as possible.”

Johnson also noted that an individual believed to have ties to Kataib Hizballah has been taken into custody by Iraqi authorities in connection with the kidnapping.

The statement further reiterated the U.S. government’s travel advisory for Iraq, which remains at Level 4 — the highest warning level — urging American citizens not to travel to the country and advising those already present to depart immediately.

The U.S. comments come after the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced that Italian-American journalist Shelly Kittleson was abducted Tuesday evening by unidentified individuals in Baghdad.

According to the ministry, Iraqi security forces launched an immediate operation based on precise intelligence. During the pursuit, authorities intercepted the kidnappers’ vehicle, arrested one suspect, and seized the car used in the abduction.

Officials said efforts remain ongoing to locate and rescue Kittleson and apprehend all individuals involved. An investigation has also been opened to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ministry stressed its commitment to maintaining security and stability, warning that any attempts to target foreign nationals or undermine public safety would be met with firm action.

Kittleson is an experienced journalist who has contributed to outlets including Al-Monitor, The National, and Foreign Policy, with reporting focused on U.S.-Iraq relations and regional security developments.