World’s Largest Aircraft Carrier Set to Rejoin Iran War After Repairs

USS Gerald R. Ford departs Croatia after repairs and is set to rejoin the Iran war, as the US boosts its presence with multiple aircraft carriers.

2026-04-03 05:32

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The world’s largest aircraft carrier is moving back toward the frontlines, as the United States ramps up its military presence amid the ongoing war with Iran.

On Thursday, the US Navy announced that the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has departed Croatia after a five-day stop, signaling its readiness to rejoin military operations.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the carrier is expected to return to the conflict after docking in the Croatian port city of Split. The Navy confirmed that the vessel has completed necessary repairs and received supplies required to resume its mission, stating that it “remains ready to execute its mission in support of national objectives in any region.”

The carrier had initially been deployed to the Mediterranean Sea ahead of the US-Israel war on Iran, which began on Feb. 28, 2026. However, it returned earlier this week to a naval base on the island of Crete following a fire that broke out onboard on March 12, before later moving to Croatia.

US military officials said the fire caused significant damage to approximately 100 beds. Reports also indicated the vessel faced major issues with its onboard sanitation systems while at sea. The Navy stated that investigations into the fire are ongoing, noting that it started in a main laundry area and was not related to combat operations.

Once redeployed, the USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships will coordinate with the strike group of the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is currently operating in the Arabian Sea.

Earlier this week, the United States also dispatched a third aircraft carrier, the USS George H. W. Bush, to the Middle East, with its arrival expected in the coming days.

As multiple aircraft carriers converge on the region, Washington appears to be reinforcing its operational posture, signaling a continued escalation in the conflict.