Kurdish MMA Fighter Namo Fazil Claims Anaconda Choke Victory, Elevates Record to 9–1

California-based MMA fighter Namo Fazil, speaking to Kurdistan24 after a Netflix MMA victory in Los Angeles, said his career is driven by representing Kurdish identity on the global stage, noting that his submission win over American opponent Jake Babineau strengthened his push toward a UFC debut.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In an exclusive interview broadcast on Sunday, California-based mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Namo Fazil shared deep personal reflections on his career trajectory, athletic identity, and the significance of national representation following a high-profile international victory.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 interviewer Iman Derbaz immediately after his latest bout against an American opponent, the emerging sports figure detailed how his competitive drive is fundamentally intertwined with a desire to elevate the global visibility of his heritage.

Fazil's symbolic display of the Kurdistan flag inside the arena underscored a recurring theme throughout his professional journey: utilizing elite international sports platforms to secure a distinct cultural footprint on the world stage.

The athlete's recent performance has significantly expanded his international profile, drawing substantial attention to the growing presence of Kurdish fighters within global combat sports.

As detailed during the Kurdistan24 broadcast, Fazil's insights highlight a profound intersection between individual athletic achievement and broader human-interest narratives of resilience and community pride.

With a rapidly ascending professional record and definitive career milestones on the horizon, the interview served as a central framework for understanding Fazil's strategic focus as he transitions toward the highest echelons of global mixed martial arts competition, specifically within the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Identity at the Core of Competition

During his dialogue with Kurdistan24, Fazil emphasized that his motivations inside the cage extend far beyond standard professional incentives such as financial gain or personal rivalry.

The fighter revealed that his dedication to the sport is deeply rooted in his childhood experiences, during which he often felt a lack of prominent Kurdish athletic role models to look up to on the international stage.

He recalled carrying a sense of quiet determination from a young age to counter misconceptions and provide the Kurdish community with a definitive champion who enjoys widespread global support.

For Fazil, the platform afforded by professional mixed martial arts serves as a vital tool for international diplomacy and cultural recognition.

This commitment to national identity influenced the administrative arrangements of his recent appearance.

Fazil informed Kurdistan24 that he maintained a strict stance regarding his representation during negotiations with the broadcasting network, explicitly refusing to compete under the Iraqi designation.

The fighter insisted that international sports organizations recognize Kurdistan directly, thereby framing his athletic participation as a sovereignty-driven endeavor.

By establishing this condition, Fazil sought to demonstrate the capability and distinct nationality of Kurdish athletes to millions of viewers worldwide, solidifying identity as the structural foundation of his competitive mindset.

Victory on Netflix MMA Stage

The structural foundation of Fazil's reflections is supported by his recent competitive success in the international arena.

According to coverage of the Netflix MMA event, which took place before a large live audience at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, Fazil faced a formidable challenge from American opponent Jake Babineau.

The high-stakes match required the Kurdish fighter to demonstrate significant tactical resilience, as he was forced to weather intense early pressure from Babineau, who entered the bout highly prepared and possessing a noticeable physical size advantage.

Fazil detailed the closing sequences of the bout to Kurdistan24, noting that while he initially aimed for an early stoppage, the competitive nature of the matchup forced an adjustment in the final moments. Relying on extensive training and situational awareness, Fazil successfully brought the fight to the ground and secured an anaconda choke submission.

He maintained the hold precisely until his opponent signaled submission, turning the momentum of the fight into a definitive victory.

Event reports confirmed that this win elevates Fazil's professional record to an impressive nine victories out of ten contests, further validating his standing as a serious contender in the global lightweight and welterweight ranks.

Kurdish Representation in Global MMA

Beyond the technical execution of the fight, the event served as a major showcase for cultural symbolism.

A visible highlight of the evening was the presence of Fazil's wife, who attended the California arena clad in traditional Kurdish attire while prominently holding the Kurdistan flag.

In his remarks to Kurdistan24, Fazil expressed gratitude for this support, noting that the deliberate presentation of Kurdish clothing and symbols was designed to showcase the richness of their culture shoulder-to-shoulder with other global nations.

This visible display provided a significant morale boost, transforming a standard athletic contest into a broader celebration of communal identity.

The fighter also addressed the realities of training within elite spaces, referencing a past gym dispute with a training partner of Armenian descent who had expressed disparaging remarks regarding Kurdistan.

Fazil explained to Kurdistan24 that rather than allowing the friction to escalate unproductively, the coaching staff intervened to ensure the disagreement was settled through disciplined athletic competition.

This incident, Fazil noted, reinforced his belief that combat sports offer an ideal avenue to prove the strength and capability of his people under intense international scrutiny, channeling external pressures directly into his rigorous training regimen.

UFC Ambitions Ahead

Looking toward his future career outlook, Fazil provided critical updates regarding his upcoming professional milestones.

The fighter confirmed to Kurdistan24 that he is officially scheduled to compete in a UFC event on Aug. 12, 2026.

Describing the UFC as the undisputed pinnacle of mixed martial arts platforms globally, Fazil expressed immense confidence regarding his transition to the organization.

He stated his intention to compete within the 170-pound (77 kg) welterweight division, aiming to bring elite championship backing and international recognition directly to his homeland through sustained success in the Octagon.

When questioned by Derbaz regarding his long-term assurances to his supporters, Fazil issued a firm promise to maintain his trajectory and secure victories at the UFC level.

He noted that his planned schedule includes a brief return to Kurdistan within the next three months to reconnect with his support base prior to entering the final phases of his training camp.

This upcoming professional step represents a major advancement in global visibility, as it places a dedicated representative of Kurdish heritage into the premier mainstream combat sports market.

Psychological Resilience and Global Impact

Analyzing the psychological profile of the athlete reveals a mindset heavily centered on collective unity and historical awareness.

When asked by Kurdistan24 for a message directed at young people who may struggle with self-confidence due to a perceived lack of institutional or state backing, Fazil delivered an impassioned plea for perseverance.

Invoking historical imagery, he referenced the legacy of Saladin Ayyubi to inspire determination, arguing that individual limitations can be overcome through focus and collective solidarity.

He emphasized that the primary responsibility of the youth should be to remain united and vocal, utilizing their respective fields to uplift the community's global standing.

The international reception of the Netflix broadcast has underscored the expanding footprint of Kurdish mixed martial artists.

Media coverage surrounding the submission victory has highlighted not only the technical proficiency of the athletes but also the passionate fan base that accompanies them in major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles.

By combining elite performance with an uncompromising commitment to his roots, Fazil has catalyzed broader sports conversations regarding the geopolitical and cultural diversity inherent in modern mixed martial arts.

Fazil's rising profile underscores an ambitious drive to compete at the highest levels of global MMA while continuing to project a distinct Kurdish identity on the international sports stage.