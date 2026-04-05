Arab World Rallies Behind UAE As Syria Condemns the Attack on Emirates Embassy in Damascus

Rioters attacked the UAE embassy in Damascus after protests over a detained Syrian commander, drawing widespread Arab condemnation and placing Syria's new authorities under acute pressure to act.

2026-04-05 02:34

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A diplomatic storm engulfed Syria and the broader Arab world on Saturday, after rioters attacked the UAE embassy and the residence of its mission chief in Damascus, while Iranian strikes simultaneously hit civilian areas and gas facilities on Emirati soil — twin incidents that drew a wave of condemnation from across the region and placed Syria's new authorities under acute pressure to act.

The unrest in Damascus was triggered by a demonstration organized by Syrians outside the UAE embassy on Thursday, during which protesters demanded the release of Essam Buwaidani, a prominent commander among the armed factions that entered Damascus as part of the Syrian revolutionary forces in late 2024 and succeeded in toppling the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The demonstrators alleged that UAE authorities were detaining him. Abu Dhabi issued no official comment on those claims, but what followed — an assault on the embassy compound and the mission chief's residence — forced a swift and forceful response from governments across the region.

Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement on Saturday, affirming its firm and unwavering rejection of any assault or attempt to approach accredited embassies and diplomatic missions in Syria, stressing that such premises are protected under international law and diplomatic conventions and represent a symbol of relations between states and peoples.

The ministry expressed its categorical rejection and condemnation of any slogans or actions that insult states or target their national symbols, describing such conduct as contradicting the principles of mutual respect and international cooperation.

While affirming citizens' right to express their views, it stressed the importance of doing so within the framework of applicable laws and regulations, away from any practices that could undermine public stability or encroach upon diplomatic premises.

Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, also published a statement on his X account, saying: "We take pride in our firm fraternal relationship with the United Arab Emirates, which is built on mutual respect and constructive cooperation. We affirm that any offence committed by a limited group does not represent the Syrian people nor reflect their authentic values, and we strongly condemn all forms of transgression or insult."

Gulf states and Arab institutions unite in condemnation

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a sharp condemnation of the riots and the assault on its embassy and mission chief's residence in Damascus, describing the attacks as unacceptable violations of its national symbols. It demanded that Syria fulfil its obligations to secure the embassy and its staff, investigate the circumstances of the assaults, ensure they are not repeated, and take all necessary legal measures to hold those responsible to account.

The Gulf Cooperation Council's Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi expressed his strong condemnation of the riots, attacks, and attempts to vandalize the UAE embassy and its mission chief's residence in Damascus, calling on Syrian authorities to hold all those involved accountable and to strengthen the protection of diplomatic buildings in accordance with international diplomatic norms and conventions.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the attacks in the strongest terms, affirming that targeting diplomatic premises constitutes a violation of international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and calling for the perpetrators to be held accountable. Kuwait also reaffirmed its full solidarity with the UAE.

Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the riots, attacks, and attempts at sabotage targeting the UAE embassy and mission chief's residence in Damascus, describing the incidents as a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms. Bahrain reaffirmed its full solidarity with the UAE and its support for Syria's efforts to hold the perpetrators accountable, stressing the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs similarly expressed its strong condemnation of the riots and attacks on the UAE embassy and its mission chief's residence in Damascus, affirming that targeting diplomatic premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and calling for accountability and non-recurrence.

The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmad Al-Yamahi, also condemned what he described as Iran's outrageous attack on the Ajban area of the UAE, which resulted in civilian casualties, as well as the strike on the Habshan gas facilities, which caused one death and further civilian injuries. Al-Yamahi called on the international community, and the UN Security Council in particular, to assume its political, legal, and moral responsibilities and take a firm stance to halt such attacks. He affirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the UAE and all Arab states subjected to such assaults.