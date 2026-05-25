Kurdistan Region Delegation Heads to Baghdad for Critical Oil Security Talks

A Kurdistan Region delegation will visit Baghdad after Eid al-Adha to negotiate security guarantees for oil fields and the resumption of crude exports. The talks aim to restore investor confidence after months of drone attacks disrupted production and damaged energy infrastructure.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A top delegation from the Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources is scheduled to arrive in Baghdad in the coming days to engage in critical negotiations regarding the security of energy infrastructure and the resumption of crude oil exports.

The talks aim to establish a framework of security guarantees intended to stabilize the region's energy sector and facilitate a significant increase in oil production.

The visit, coordinated between Erbil and the federal capital, comes at the backdrop of a two-day visit by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the Iraq capital; the Kurdistan Region Delegation visist also marks a pivotal moment for the Iraqi energy landscape.

According to a source who spoke to Kurdistan24, the delegation will meet with officials from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil to address the technical and administrative hurdles that have paralyzed exports.

Central to these discussions is the demand for concrete security assurances to protect oil fields and pipelines from recurring hostilities.

Security Guarantees at Center of Talks

For international oil companies (IOCs) operating within the Kurdistan Region, the primary obstacle to resuming full-scale operations remains the vulnerability of their assets.

These firms have repeatedly emphasized that they cannot return to previous production levels without a verifiable commitment that infrastructure will remain insulated from regional instability.

Dr. Omed Sabah, the Head of the Diwan of the Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers, confirmed on Sunday that the delegation will travel following the Eid al-Adha holidays.

"One of the main themes is the matter of security guarantees for the oil fields, which the companies are demanding," Sabah stated.

He noted that the Prime Minister of Iraq has personally pledged to provide such guarantees to ensure that attacks on energy sites do not recur.

Oil Sector Struggles After Drone Attacks

The urgency of the Baghdad mission is underscored by a dramatic decline in the Kurdistan Region's export capacity.

Currently, oil exports have dwindled to approximately 30,000 barrels per day.

Officials attribute this sharp reduction to a sustained campaign of bombardments and drone strikes carried out by outlaw groups and militias over the past several months.

These security breaches have not only caused physical damage to infrastructure but have also triggered an exodus of international investors and production firms.

The departure of these companies has left the Region's energy sector in an operational deadlock, making the upcoming negotiations a vital component of any broader economic recovery plan for both Erbil and Baghdad.

Baghdad and Erbil Seek Production Increase

The groundwork for the upcoming talks was laid during recent high-level interactions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and federal officials, including Prime Minister Ali Zaidi.

While both sides reached a conceptual agreement to increase oil production to support the national economy, Barzani has remained firm on the necessity of a cessation of hostilities.

During their consultations, Prime Minister Barzani reportedly informed federal authorities that the KRG's ability to convince international firms to increase production is contingent upon the cessation of militia strikes.

While Baghdad has issued assurances that the Kurdistan Region will no longer be targeted, the persistence of drone activity in recent days has made the upcoming technical meetings at the Ministry of Oil essential for rebuilding trust.

Companies Await Stability Assurances

The delegation heading to Baghdad will include representatives from several international oil companies, signifying a joint effort by the public and private sectors to resolve the crisis.

The objective remains a fundamental and constitutional resolution to the export dispute, ensuring that the Kurdistan Region can once again contribute effectively to Iraq's total petroleum output.

As the post-holiday negotiations approach, the focus remains on transforming political promises into an enforceable security doctrine.

The successful outcome of these talks is increasingly viewed as the only viable path toward restoring investor confidence and securing the long-term viability of the Kurdistan Region's energy industry.