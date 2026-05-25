A New Current in Iraqi Transit: Water Taxis Set for Return

Iraq has launched a three-stage plan to revive water taxi services across Baghdad and eight provinces, aiming to ease traffic congestion, modernize transport, and boost tourism through expanded river transit networks on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi Ministry of Transport officially announced a comprehensive, three-stage strategic plan on Monday to implement and reactivate "water taxi" services across Baghdad and eight additional provinces. The initiative represents a significant shift in national infrastructure policy, aiming to utilize the country's extensive river network to alleviate severe urban traffic congestion and revitalize the domestic tourism sector.

Maytham Safi, the Director of the Ministry's Media Office, detailed the rollout in a press remark, outlining a phased approach designed to ensure the project's long-term viability.

According to the ministry, the project will modernize public transportation by providing a river-based alternative to the increasingly congested road networks in major Iraqi cities.

River Transport Revival

The first phase of the project is set to begin in Anbar province. Working in close coordination with the Anbar local government, the Ministry plans to establish transport lines specifically in the districts of Fallujah, Ramadi, Habbaniya, and Heet.

Officials emphasized that this stage is aimed at providing a modern, efficient transport service to citizens while simultaneously laying the groundwork for increased investment in local tourism.

The second stage focuses on the restoration of previously dormant infrastructure.

Safi noted that the Ministry intends to reactivate water taxi projects in provinces where operations had previously stalled due to various logistical or administrative challenges. These areas include the provinces of Basra, Wasit, Najaf, and Babylon.

By reviving these suspended services, the government seeks to integrate river travel back into the daily mobility patterns of southern and central Iraq.

Expansion and Feasibility Studies

The third and final stage of the initiative involves the preparation of exhaustive technical and economic studies for future operations in Dhi Qar, Nineveh, and Salahaddin.

These studies are intended to determine the feasibility of establishing permanent ferry and taxi routes to support further regional economic development.

According to Safi, the preparatory work for the new lines involves identifying strategic sites for dock construction and selecting specialized boat models suited for varying river conditions.

Technical teams have also been tasked with measuring water depths along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, a process that has become more feasible following a recent rise in water levels across the national river system.

Infrastructure and Sustainability Planning

A critical component of the Ministry's plan is the sustainability of the fleet.

A large-scale renovation and maintenance campaign has already been launched to repair out-of-service boats. Once refurbished, these vessels will be integrated into the new transport lines.

The Ministry is also formulating specific management mechanisms and economic evaluation models to ensure the project remains successful and financially sustainable.

Beyond its role as a transportation solution, Safi explained that the project is intended to serve as a leisure and entertainment option for Iraqi families.

By developing domestic tourism in cities located along the rivers, the Ministry hopes to create a multifaceted public service that addresses both infrastructure needs and social well-being.

As the implementation phases progress, the Ministry of Transport expects the water taxi network to become a permanent fixture of Iraq's urban landscape.

While the first and second stages focus on immediate service delivery and reactivation, the ongoing studies for the remaining provinces suggest a long-term commitment to a diversified national transportation strategy.