Trump Calls 45-Day Iran Ceasefire “Significant Step” as Tehran Rejects Proposal

White House says military operations continue amid ongoing regional conflict

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Donald Trump on Monday described a proposed 45-day ceasefire with Iran as a “very significant step” in the ongoing conflict, even as Tehran formally rejected the proposal and hostilities continue across the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Trump said the ceasefire plan, which remains under negotiation, represents progress but “is not good enough.”

He added, “They are negotiating now. We'll see what happens,” signaling that U.S. military operations under “Operation Epic Fury” will continue until a suitable resolution is reached.

Earlier in the day, a White House official confirmed that while the ceasefire plan is being considered, Trump has not signed off on it. The proposal, reportedly mediated by multiple international actors, seeks to establish a temporary 45-day truce to allow for extended talks aimed at a permanent end to hostilities.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media cited a response from Tehran rejecting what it described as an “American proposal.” According to IRNA, Iran outlined its position in ten points, emphasizing the need for a definitive conclusion to the conflict rather than a temporary pause in fighting.

The war, now entering its 38th day, was triggered by U.S. and Israeli attacks against Iranian targets, with Iran retaliating through missile strikes across the region. Despite the ongoing violence, Trump downplayed Iran’s current military strength.

“That enemy is strong. Not so strong like they were about a month ago… right now they're not too strong at all in my opinion,” he said.

In more candid remarks, Trump also stated that he would seize Iran’s oil if it were solely his decision, joking that “the American people would like to see us come home” instead.

“I'd keep the oil, and I would make plenty of money,” he added, comments made in front of First Lady Melania Trump and a giant Easter Bunny mascot at the event.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the proposal highlights international attempts to halt the escalating war, though both sides remain far from agreement, leaving the region on edge over the potential for further confrontation.