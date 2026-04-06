Trump Yet to Approve Proposed Iran Ceasefire as Fighting Continues

Mediators push 45-day truce plan amid ongoing hostilities and threats of further escalation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The White House confirmed Monday that a proposal for a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran is under consideration. Still, President Donald Trump has not approved the deal, and military operations remain ongoing.

According to a White House official speaking to AFP, the proposed 45-day ceasefire is “one of many ideas” currently being evaluated, adding that Trump has “not signed off” on the plan.

The official emphasized that “Operation Epic Fury” — the U.S. military campaign — continues, with Trump expected to address the conflict publicly later in the day.

The draft proposal, reported by U.S. media and confirmed by regional officials, outlines a 45-day truce coupled with the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The plan is intended to create a window for broader negotiations aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire.

Mediators are leading the initiative from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey, according to two Middle Eastern officials who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

The proposal was reportedly delivered late Sunday to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

So far, neither Tehran nor Washington has formally responded to the draft. Iran has maintained that it will not halt its military actions without guarantees, including financial reparations and assurances against future attacks.

Meanwhile, Trump has recently escalated rhetoric, warning of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power facilities.

The proposal was first reported by Axios, highlighting growing international efforts to de-escalate a conflict that continues to threaten regional stability and global energy markets.