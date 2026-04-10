CNN: China Preparing to Send Air Defense Missiles to Iran Amid Fragile Ceasefire

CNN reported that US intelligence indicates China is preparing to ship MANPADs to Iran via third countries, even as Beijing claims to have helped broker the ceasefire and Trump plans to visit Xi in Beijing next month.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - According to a CNN exclusive, American intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the coming weeks, a move that would mark a significant escalation in Beijing's military support for Tehran even as the two sides sit across from each other in Islamabad.

Three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments told CNN that the systems being prepared for transfer are shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADs — the same category of weapon that posed an asymmetric threat to low-flying US military aircraft throughout the five-week war and could again if the ceasefire collapses.

Two of the sources said there are indications Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their true origin.

The timing could hardly be more sensitive. Beijing has publicly presented itself as a broker of the fragile ceasefire agreement that paused the conflict between Iran and the US earlier this week. President Donald Trump is also set to visit China early next month for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping — a summit the White House has indicated is a priority.

High-level US-China talks took place as Iran ceasefire negotiations were being finalized earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the report outright, saying China "has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict" and calling the information untrue.

The spokesperson urged the US to "refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism."

A new level of assistance

Sources told CNN that while Chinese companies have continued selling Iran sanctioned dual-use technology that enables weapons production and navigation system enhancement, a direct government-to-government transfer of weapons systems would represent a new level of involvement.

The sources noted that Beijing may seek to argue that air defense systems are defensive rather than offensive in nature — a distinction designed to differentiate its support from that of Russia, which has been providing intelligence to Iran throughout the conflict to help it proactively target US troops and assets in the Middle East.

One source said China sees no strategic value in overtly entering the conflict on Iran's side, knowing it would be unwinnable. Instead, Beijing appears to be positioning itself as a reliable partner to Tehran — whose oil China heavily depends upon — while maintaining outward neutrality and preserving deniability once the war is formally over.

The MANPAD connection

The intelligence takes on added significance in light of remarks Trump made at a press conference Monday, in which he indicated that the F-15 fighter jet shot down over Iran last week was struck by what he described as "a handheld shoulder missile, a heat-seeking missile."

Iran said it used a "new" air defense system to bring down the aircraft without providing further details. It remains unclear whether that system was of Chinese manufacture.

Iran has long maintained established military and economic relationships with both China and Russia. Tehran has supplied Russia extensively with Shahed drones for use in Ukraine and sells the bulk of its sanctioned oil to China — ties that analysts say give both Moscow and Beijing strategic incentive to keep Iran functional as a military power even amid ceasefire negotiations.