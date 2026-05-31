Holiday Influx Fills Shaqlawa Resorts, Providing Economic Boost to Local Markets

Thousands of tourists from Baghdad, Zaxo, and across Iraq have flooded Shaqlawa for Eid al-Adha, filling the resort town's 9,000-bed hotel capacity. This massive holiday influx is providing a vital economic boost to local markets and businesses, solidifying its role as a top destination.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Since the beginning of the Eid al-Adha holiday, the picturesque town of Shaqlawa has experienced a massive influx of visitors. Known for its temperate climate, captivating scenery, and strong security, the Kurdistan Region resort remains a premier destination for families from central and southern Iraq.

This year, the surge in domestic tourism has stretched the town's hospitality infrastructure to its limits, with all 9,000 overnight beds fully booked, according to a regional news report detailing the holiday surge.

A Haven for Families

For many travelers, Shaqlawa offers a cool, peaceful retreat from the intense summer heat of Iraq's southern provinces.

Hussein Mahdi, a tourist who traveled from Baghdad, emphasized the town's enduring appeal. He explained his family visits annually for the peaceful environment, adding that while Iraq is stabilizing, the Kurdistan Region remains exceptionally secure.

First-time visitors are equally impressed.

Zahra Kazim, another Baghdad traveler, praised the respectful treatment received from residents and security personnel. Kazim called the atmosphere delightful, noting that exploring the vibrant local bazaars was a major highlight.

The town also draws visitors from across the Kurdistan Region.

Firaz Hussein, traveling from Zaxo, described Shaqlawa as an ideal setting for family outings due to its breathtaking nature.

Visitor Welat Haji echoed this, highly recommending the area to anyone seeking outdoor recreation.

Economic Revival for Local Markets

The record number of holidaymakers is serving as a vital economic engine for Shaqlawa.

Teahouses, retail shops, and hospitality venues are bustling with activity, generating crucial revenue for the local community.

The influx has been particularly beneficial for merchants in the town's traditional bazaar, who are seeing a sharp increase in demand for authentic regional products.

Rashid Saman, a local shopkeeper specializing in domestic goods, expressed relief at the dramatic turnaround in sales.

Saman noted that the excellent tourist turnout has positively impacted the market, a stark contrast to a previous Eid holiday marked by sluggish sales due to regional tensions.

He added that local merchants are now highly optimistic about the upcoming summer season.

Sustaining the Tourism Boom

Local tourism officials confirm that Shaqlawa's hospitality sector, which can accommodate roughly 9,000 overnight guests, is currently operating at 100 percent capacity.

This full occupancy is effectively compensating for financial losses incurred during previous, quieter seasons.

The overwhelming turnout in Shaqlawa underscores a broader trend of growing internal tourism across the Kurdistan Region during major religious holidays.

As domestic travelers increasingly prioritize safety, climate, and quality of service, destinations like Shaqlawa are cementing their status as crucial hubs for regional economic development.

Looking ahead, local businesses and officials remain confident.

If the current momentum holds, Shaqlawa is well-positioned for a highly successful summer, further validating the Kurdistan Region's strategic focus on expanding its tourism industry and diversifying its economy.