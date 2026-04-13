Dana Gas Resumes Production at Khor Mor Field After Weeks of Disruption

Operations restart following regional conflict that disrupted energy output in the Kurdistan Region

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Dana Gas announced on Monday the resumption of production at the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, following weeks of intermittent operations caused by regional instability.

In a formal disclosure issued from Sharjah in line with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange transparency regulations, the company confirmed that output has resumed after a period of disruption, emphasizing that it had implemented “prudent operational procedures” throughout the instability while prioritizing the safety of personnel and infrastructure.

The Khor Mor field, one of the most strategically significant gas assets in the Kurdistan Region, plays a central role in supplying electricity generation facilities across the region. Any disruption to its output has immediate implications for power generation, industrial activity, and broader economic stability.

Operations at the site were significantly affected by the regional conflict that erupted on Feb. 28, widely referred to as the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, which persisted for over a month and triggered widespread security concerns across key energy corridors.

The escalation heightened risks to critical infrastructure, including gas and oil facilities, leading to operational slowdowns and precautionary shutdowns at Khor Mor amid fears of potential strikes and spillover violence.

Throughout the conflict period, energy operators in the Kurdistan Region faced mounting challenges, including supply chain disruptions, heightened security protocols, and coordination with regional authorities to ensure continuity under volatile conditions.

Dana Gas noted it worked closely with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) offices during this period, underscoring a coordinated approach to risk mitigation.

The resumption of production signals a degree of stabilization in the immediate security environment, though analysts caution that the broader geopolitical landscape remains fragile.

The Khor Mor facility has previously been targeted during periods of heightened tension, making it a focal point in discussions about energy security in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The restart is expected to help restore a more stable electricity supply across the Kurdistan Region, where gas-fired power plants depend heavily on consistent feedstock from Khor Mor. However, the long-term outlook remains tied to the trajectory of regional tensions and the durability of any de-escalation efforts following the recent conflict.