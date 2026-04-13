Türkiye Calls for Reopening of Strait of Hormuz and Urges Continued Iran–US Dialogue on Ceasefire

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says both sides remain “sincere” on the ceasefire despite failed Pakistan-mediated talks and warns nuclear dispute risks derailing diplomacy

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Türkiye on Monday called for the strategic Strait of Hormuz to be reopened “as soon as possible,” while urging continued diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States amid ongoing tensions and stalled ceasefire negotiations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the vital maritime corridor should be reopened through dialogue and persuasion, emphasizing the importance of preventing further disruption to global energy and trade flows.

“Negotiations with Iran should be conducted, persuasion methods should be used, and the strait should be opened as soon as possible,” Fidan told the official Anadolu news agency.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, has remained a focal point of regional and international concern amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Western powers.

Fidan also commented on broader diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire, saying he believes both Iran and the United States remain committed to reaching an agreement despite the collapse of Pakistan-mediated talks over the weekend.

“Both sides are sincere about the ceasefire,” he said, adding that Ankara has maintained contact with parties involved in the negotiations.

US President Donald Trump has attributed the breakdown of talks to what he described as Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions, further complicating already fragile diplomatic efforts.

Fidan warned that the structure of the nuclear dispute itself could become a major obstacle to progress.

“If the nuclear issue comes down to an all-or-nothing situation especially regarding enrichment, we might face serious obstacles,” he said.

He added that mediators could still play a crucial role in bridging gaps between the parties and preventing further escalation.

“Hopefully, we will try to overcome this with the support of some mediators,” Fidan said.

Türkiye has taken an active diplomatic role in recent regional efforts, working alongside Egypt and Pakistan to push for a ceasefire, while also maintaining its strong criticism of Israel in relation to the broader conflict dynamics.

The latest remarks underscore Ankara’s attempt to position itself as a key mediator in de-escalating tensions across the Middle East, particularly as risks to maritime security and energy supply routes continue to grow.