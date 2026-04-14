First Cross-Border Aid Shipments Reach Iran as Humanitarian Needs Mount

The ICRC also provided 200 generators and 100 motor pumps to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) announced on Tuesday that a shipment of life-saving medical supplies has entered Iran, marking the first such delivery since the outbreak of war.

According to the IFRC, the convoy carrying medical aid crossed into Iran on Sunday after departing from Ankara on Friday. The shipment included trauma kits designed to provide immediate, life-saving care to those affected by the conflict.

“This operation is critical as humanitarian supply chains into Iran have been severely disrupted in recent weeks,” IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told reporters in Geneva. He added that the organization plans to deliver additional trauma kits over the next three weeks.

Separately, the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it had delivered 171 metric tonnes of essential relief supplies into Iran on Monday. The shipment, transported via 14 trucks from a warehouse in Jordan, included blankets, mattresses, kitchen sets, tarpaulins, solar lamps, and water containers—enough to assist nearly 25,090 people.

The ICRC also provided 200 generators and 100 motor pumps to the Iranian Red Crescent Society to support ongoing rescue and relief operations.

“At a time when humanitarian needs remain high across the country, we hope this shipment will bring some relief to communities enduring the devastating impact of the conflict,” said Vincent Cassard.

Humanitarian agencies warn that aid delivery remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict, which began following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran on February 28. The IFRC also noted the heavy toll on relief workers, reporting that four members of the Iranian Red Crescent have been killed while carrying out rescue operations.

Efforts are ongoing to expand humanitarian assistance in the coming weeks as organizations continue to support those affected by the crisis.