Unseasonal Snowfall, Heavy Rain Warnings Hit Northern Kurdistan

In Hanak town of Ardahan province, unseasonal snowfall has blocked access to mountainous regions, leaving villagers unable to reach workplaces and other destinations.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — While summer and warmer temperatures were expected to take hold, unusual weather conditions have swept across parts of Northern Kurdistan (northeastern Turkey), bringing June snowfall to mountainous areas and prompting warnings of heavy rain and flash floods in several cities.

In Hanak town of Ardahan province, unseasonal snowfall has blocked access to mountainous regions, leaving villagers unable to reach workplaces and other destinations. Several mountain roads have become impassable as snow has accumulated to depths of up to one meter in some areas.

Provincial special administration teams have been deployed with heavy machinery to clear roads leading to villages and restore access to affected communities. The deep snow has complicated efforts to reopen transportation routes.

Meanwhile, Turkey's General Directorate of State Meteorological Affairs issued a weather warning forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across parts of the region.

According to the latest report, Malatya, Muş, and Van are expected to experience intense rainfall and thunderstorms, raising concerns about possible flash floods and localized flooding. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Meteorologists said unstable weather conditions are likely to persist across much of Northern Kurdistan in the coming days, bringing continued rain and fluctuating temperatures despite the onset of the summer season.

The unusual weather comes as the region would normally be transitioning into warmer and drier summer conditions, making the June snowfall in Ardahan particularly rare.