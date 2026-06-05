Exclusive Invitation Places Kurdistan24 Among Global Media at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

Kurdistan24 becomes sole Kurdish outlet at SPIEF 2026 in Russia; this official invitation highlights the growing institutional visibility of Kurdistan24 on the world stage.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Underscoring its expanding footprint in global journalism, Kurdistan24 has been officially invited to participate in the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), serving as the sole media representative from the Kurdistan Region at the prestigious international gathering.

Reporting from Russia on Friday, Kurdistan24's correspondent Xoshawi Mohammed confirmed the network's exclusive participation among prominent international media organizations.

Alongside heads of state, leading entrepreneurs, and global delegates spanning over 100 countries, Kurdistan24 is scheduled to attend a highly anticipated panel session today featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The official invitation highlights the growing institutional visibility of Kurdistan24 on the world stage.

As a premier venue for geopolitical exchange and macroeconomic cooperation, SPIEF 2026 offers a unique platform for high-level diplomatic dialogue.

The active presence of global media organizations at the forum remains critical for fostering cross-border understanding during a period marked by profound and rapid global shifts.

The formal invitation was extended directly by Anton Kobyakov, an advisor to the Russian president and the executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee.

Addressed to Xoshawi Mohammed, the Chief Correspondent for Kurdistan24 in Russia, the diplomatic letter emphasized the vital necessity of mutual trust, pragmatic cooperation, and diplomacy in today's volatile global environment.

According to the official correspondence from Kobyakov, the forum, which runs from June 3 to June 6 under the personal patronage of President Putin, is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.

This year's summit formally recognizes the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as its designated guest of honor, reflecting the forum's strategic focus on expanding economic partnerships within the Middle East and beyond.

In his letter, Kobyakov underscored that the international community currently requires reliable points of support, the capacity to negotiate, and the preservation of universal human values.

He described SPIEF as an essential international platform dedicated to elevating the standard of political and economic decision-making through deeply engaged and equal exchanges of views.

Beyond its rigorous diplomatic and commercial agenda, the forum seamlessly integrates substantial cultural diplomacy.

Kobyakov noted that attendees gathering during the city's celebrated "White Nights" will experience robust cultural and athletic programming, including the "St. Petersburg Seasons" festival and the SPIEF Sports Games.

For Kurdistan24, this direct engagement represents a significant milestone in international media representation.

By bringing a distinctly Kurdish journalistic perspective to a venue populated by world leaders and global policymakers, the network continues to cement its long-term role as a vital conduit for international dialogue, cultural exchange, and comprehensive economic reporting.