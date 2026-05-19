Nearly 4,000 Rescued Yazidis Receive Aid Under KRG Supervision

The KRG says thousands of Yazidi survivors rescued from ISIS captivity have benefited from a transparent support program continuing for nearly two years

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has continued distributing financial assistance to rescued Yazidi survivors of ISIS captivity under the direct supervision of the Office of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, with nearly 4,000 beneficiaries included in the latest phase of the program.

On Tuesday, the financial supervision committee affiliated with the Prime Minister’s Office told Kurdistan24 that 3,590 rescued Yazidi survivors had so far benefited from the assistance initiative.

“According to the latest list we have published, the names of 3,590 survivors of ISIS captivity are included in this process, and we continue delivering assistance to them,” the committee said.

Officials stated that the assistance distribution process is being carried out across four separate locations under close oversight from the Prime Minister’s Office and in coordination with the Lalish Cultural and Social Center, which has been designated to manage support for rescued Yazidi women and men.

The committee emphasized that the project has continued in an organized and transparent manner for nearly two years.

“In July this year, the project will complete two years of continuous work without any problems or complications, and the assistance has been distributed transparently to survivors,” the statement added.

According to the announced schedule, aid distribution will take place between Friday, May 22, 2026, and Monday, May 25, 2026, across four designated locations.

The KRG has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to supporting internally displaced people and survivors rescued from ISIS captivity, particularly members of the Yazidi community who were targeted during the extremist group’s attacks on Sinjar and surrounding areas.

Officials say the assistance program aims to ease the burdens facing survivors and help provide essential living needs as part of broader humanitarian support efforts overseen by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ongoing initiative remains one of several programs launched by the KRG to assist Yazidi survivors as many continue rebuilding their lives years after ISIS atrocities devastated communities across northern Iraq.