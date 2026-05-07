Survivors and Anfal Families Relive Pain During Baghdad Trial of Former Prison Commander

Witnesses recount decades of suffering as court prepares to issue ruling in case of Ajaj Ahmed Hardan al-Tikriti

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Emotional testimonies were heard on Thursday during the trial of former Nugra Salman prison official Ajaj Ahmed Hardan al-Tikriti in Baghdad, as survivors and relatives of Anfal victims gathered to recount harrowing experiences of detention, torture, and loss dating back to the Ba'ath era.

During the court session, several survivors described in detail the suffering they endured at the notorious prison, where Kurdish detainees were subjected to extreme abuse.

One woman, breaking down in tears, said she lost two of her children due to starvation inside the facility. “My two children died of hunger before my eyes,” she said, identifying them as Malak Tahir, 11, and Karwan Tahir, 4.

She added that since her release, she has been unable to eat bread without being reminded of their deaths and has not eaten it since.

Another father attending the hearing said he left his son’s wedding ceremony to witness the trial. “Today is both a happy and painful day for me. My son is getting married, but my homeland is Anfal. I left his wedding to come here and see the trial of this man who brought suffering to our people 38 years ago,” he said.

A female survivor also recounted how her family was destroyed by the Anfal campaign, saying her husband was killed, her children imprisoned, and several relatives disappeared.

She described encountering the defendant during her detention, saying prisoners were forbidden from even looking at him and that those who did were severely punished.

Survivors stressed that their demands go beyond legal accountability, calling for recognition of their suffering and justice for victims. One woman said, “We want him handed over to us so he can understand the hunger and pain we endured.”

The trial comes nearly four decades after the events of the Anfal campaign, which many Kurdish families say continues to leave deep psychological scars. Survivors say their pain will not end until those responsible are fully held accountable.

Since his arrest on July 30 last year, al-Tikriti has appeared multiple times before the Rusafa Criminal Court. He is accused of serious crimes committed at Nugra Salman prison, including torture, killings, and inhumane treatment of detainees, particularly Kurdish prisoners.

According to testimonies and earlier investigations, he was known for using brutal methods of punishment, including leaving prisoners exposed to extreme desert heat for extended periods.

Approximately 221 relatives of Anfal victims from Garmian, Khurmatu, Sulaimani, and Erbil attended Thursday’s hearing, both inside and outside the courtroom, to witness what many hope will be a final ruling in the long-awaited case.