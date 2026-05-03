Spain Urges Release of Activist as Israeli Court Extends Detention

Israeli Authorities Cite Security Concerns Following Flotilla Interception

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Spain on Sunday called for the “immediate release” of Spanish-Palestinian activist Saif Abu Keshek after an Israeli court extended his detention by two days, as Israeli authorities continue to review the case following a maritime interception operation.

Spain’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it “demands his immediate release,” adding that its consul in Tel Aviv attended the court hearing.

The ministry described Keshek as being “illegally detained,” a characterization not accepted by Israeli officials, who maintain that the detention is part of a lawful process tied to national security considerations.

A rights group present at the hearing said the court also approved a two-day extension of detention for Brazilian activist Thiago Avila. The proceedings took place in Ashkelon, where both individuals were brought after being intercepted at sea earlier in the week.

The two activists were among participants in a flotilla attempting to reach the Gaza Strip in defiance of Israel’s naval blockade. Israeli authorities have reiterated that such operations are intended to prevent the transfer of weapons and materials to militant groups, particularly Hamas.

According to Israel’s foreign ministry, both detainees are affiliated with the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, a group accused by Washington of links to Hamas.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and that the legal process is being conducted in accordance with Israeli law.

The flotilla, comprising more than 50 vessels departing from several European countries, was intercepted in international waters as it sought to challenge the blockade.

Israeli forces escorted the vessels away and transferred most of the approximately 175 activists onboard to Greece.

Organizers of the flotilla have disputed Israel’s account, alleging excessive force and unsafe conditions during the interception. These claims have not been independently verified.

The episode reflects continued international friction over efforts to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which Israeli officials describe as a critical security measure amid ongoing regional tensions.