Israeli Strike Kills Two Lebanese Civil Defense Personnel in South Lebanon

According to a statement from the agency, the two workers were targeted in “an Israeli airstrike that targeted them while they were carrying out a rescue mission” following an earlier strike in the southern city of Nabatieh.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Lebanon’s civil defense agency announced on Tuesday that two of its personnel were killed in an Israeli airstrike while carrying out a rescue mission in southern Lebanon amid escalating cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

According to a statement from the agency, the two workers were targeted in “an Israeli airstrike that targeted them while they were carrying out a rescue mission” following an earlier strike in the southern city of Nabatieh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said during a press conference that 108 emergency and health workers had been killed and 249 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the outbreak of war between Hezbollah and Israel on March 2.

The Israeli military has also issued a new wave of forced displacement orders for several towns in southern Lebanon, indicating a further intensification of the conflict.

On Monday night, an Israeli air raid on a house in the Kfar Dounin municipality killed six people. Over the weekend, at least 39 people were reported killed across Lebanon during a day of heavy strikes.

In the town of Saksakiyeh, a strike targeting a shelter housing displaced families killed seven people, including a two-year-old child.

Meanwhile, in Nabatieh, a drone strike on a motorbike killed a Syrian national, while his 12-year-old daughter was critically injured in what local reports described as a subsequent “follow-up” strike.