Kuwait Condemns Alleged Iranian Infiltration Attempt on Bubiyan Island

Kuwait says armed IRGC members entered its territory to carry out hostile acts, injuring a Kuwaiti serviceman before being arrested

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kuwait on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as an infiltration attempt by armed members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) onto Bubiyan Island, accusing Tehran of carrying out hostile actions that threaten regional security and violate Kuwaiti sovereignty.

In a statement issued by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry, the government said a “group of armed elements from the Revolutionary Guard” infiltrated Bubiyan Island with the aim of carrying out hostile acts against Kuwait before clashing with Kuwaiti armed forces.

According to the statement, one member of Kuwait’s armed forces was injured during the confrontation, while the infiltrators were later arrested by Kuwaiti authorities.

Kuwait condemned the incident in the “strongest terms,” calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately and unconditionally halt what it described as “illegal hostile acts” that threaten regional stability and undermine international and regional efforts aimed at de-escalation.

The ministry stressed that Kuwait remains committed to the principles of good neighborly relations and reiterated its longstanding policy of rejecting the use of its territory or airspace to launch hostile acts against any country.

At the same time, Kuwait said Iran’s alleged actions constituted “a flagrant assault on the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait,” as well as a “grave violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

The statement further said the incident represented a direct challenge to international will and to UN Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, without elaborating on the resolution’s provisions.

Kuwait also held Iran fully responsible for the incident and reaffirmed its right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stating that it reserves the right to take any measures it deems appropriate to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens and residents in accordance with international law.

The accusation comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and several Gulf states following months of regional instability, maritime security concerns, and escalating confrontations involving Iran-backed groups across the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates also voiced strong support for Kuwait following the incident. In a statement, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan condemned what he described as the infiltration of Iranian Revolutionary Guard elements into Bubiyan Island to carry out a “terrorist plot.”

He expressed the UAE’s “full solidarity” with Kuwait and support for the measures taken by Kuwaiti security agencies in confronting what he called “terrorist acts,” following clashes that reportedly injured a member of the Kuwaiti armed forces.

Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s backing for all measures Kuwait may take to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability, while praising the “efficiency and vigilance” of Kuwaiti security agencies in thwarting the alleged plot.

The UAE foreign minister also reiterated his country’s categorical rejection of terrorism in all forms and stressed the need for enhanced regional and international cooperation to confront security threats in the Gulf region.

He added that Kuwait’s security is “an inseparable part” of the security of the UAE and other Gulf Arab states, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s continued support for Kuwait’s efforts to preserve its stability and national security.

Bubiyan Island, located in northeastern Kuwait near the Iraqi and Iranian maritime borders, holds strategic military and economic importance due to its proximity to the northern Gulf shipping lanes and regional energy infrastructure.