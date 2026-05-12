Kurdish Farmers Protest Road Closure Over Restrictions on Agricultural Transport in Kirkuk

According to a report by Kurdistan24 correspondent Hemin Dalo, the farmers blocked the Kirkuk-Mosul road in Sargaran on Tuesday evening in response to restrictions imposed on the movement of their produce.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdish farmers from several villages in the Sargaran sub-district of Kirkuk province gathered in protest on Tuesday after authorities prevented them from transporting their agricultural products.

According to a report by Kurdistan24 correspondent Hemin Dalo, the farmers blocked the Kirkuk-Mosul road in Sargaran on Tuesday evening in response to restrictions imposed on the movement of their produce.

The protest took place near the village of Shaal, where a large force from the Iraqi army arrived and attempted to disperse the gathering.

Videos recorded by farmers from Shaal village and sent to Kurdistan24 showed protesters gathered along the road, insisting they would not reopen it until authorities allow their agricultural products to pass through.

The farmers said the restrictions have severely affected their livelihoods, particularly during the harvest season when many families depend on selling crops and other agricultural goods.

Sargaran, located northwest of Kirkuk, is home to several Kurdish farmers who rely heavily on agriculture and trade routes connecting Kirkuk and Mosul. Farmers in the area have previously raised concerns over security measures and administrative restrictions that they say hinder the transportation of goods from the border and rural areas to local markets.

The incident comes amid ongoing tensions in several territories outside the Kurdistan Region administration, where local residents have repeatedly complained about difficulties related to movement, security checkpoints, and access to markets.