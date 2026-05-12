EU Considers Expanding Red Sea Naval Mission to Strait of Hormuz

Speaking after a meeting of EU defense ministers, Kallas said the EU’s “Operation Aspides” could broaden its activities beyond the Red Sea to help secure shipping routes through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that the bloc is considering expanding its naval mission in the Red Sea to include the Strait of Hormuz once the war involving Iran comes to an end.

Speaking after a meeting of EU defense ministers, Kallas said the EU’s “Operation Aspides” could broaden its activities beyond the Red Sea to help secure shipping routes through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

“Operation Aspides already makes a crucial contribution in protecting shipping in the Red Sea, but its activities could also be extended to the strait,” Kallas said.

She added that several countries have already indicated they are willing to contribute more naval vessels to the mission, which could support any future expansion of operations.

European countries have been seeking a larger role in restoring maritime security and stabilizing global trade routes following the economic fallout caused by the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

According to officials, France and the United Kingdom have been leading discussions on a possible multinational naval effort in the region, with defense ministers from dozens of countries holding further talks on Tuesday.

The EU had previously rejected proposals in March to widen the scope of the Red Sea mission.

Efforts to resume negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly stalled.

Iran’s blockade of the strategic waterway — through which around 20 percent of global oil and natural gas supplies typically pass — has contributed to rising global energy prices and growing concerns over international trade disruptions.

The EU launched Operation Aspides in 2024 to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group.