Politics

Iraqi Blocs Announce Cabinet Nominees as Talks Continue Over Key Ministries

Political negotiations over the formation of the new Iraqi government remain ongoing, with eight ministerial portfolios still under dispute among the competing parties and blocs.

Inside the Iraqi parliament building. (Photo: INA)
Inside the Iraqi parliament building. (Photo: INA)
Iraq Iraqi parliament Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Several Iraqi parliamentary blocs and political parties on Thursday officially announced their nominees for ministerial positions in the new cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaidi.

Political negotiations over the formation of the new Iraqi government remain ongoing, with eight ministerial portfolios still under dispute among the competing parties and blocs. No final agreement has yet been reached regarding the contested positions, according to political sources.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the distribution of cabinet posts allocated to Kurdish parties has been finalized as part of broader negotiations over the government formation process.

On May 7, Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaidi submitted the new government’s ministerial program to Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, outlining the cabinet’s proposed agenda and priorities ahead of a parliamentary confidence vote.

Below are the nominees for ministerial positions in the new Iraqi government cabinet:

Candidate for Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein

Candidate for Minister of Oil Bassem Mohammed

Candidate for Minister of Finance Faleh Sari

Candidate for Minister of Interior Fariq Qasim Atta

Candidate for Minister of Justice Khalid Shwani

Candidate for Minister of Construction, Housing, and Public Municipalities Rebaz Hamlan

Candidate for Minister of Industry and Minerals Mohammed Nouri

Candidate for Minister of Communications Mustafa Sanad

Candidate for Minister of Trade Mustafa Nizar Ani

Candidate for Minister of Electricity Ali Saadi Wahib

Candidate for Minister of Planning Ahmed Azzawi

Candidate for Minister of Health Abdulhussein Mousawi

Candidate for Minister of Water Resources Muthanna Tamimi

Candidate for Minister of Agriculture Abdulrahim Shammari

Candidate for Minister of Transport Sayyid Wahab Hasani

Candidate for Minister of Higher Education Amer Khuzaie

Candidate for Minister of Education Abdulkarim Abtan

Candidate for Minister of Culture Ibrahim Namis

Candidate for Minister of Youth and Sports Safa Kinani

 

 

 
 
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