Iraqi Blocs Announce Cabinet Nominees as Talks Continue Over Key Ministries

Political negotiations over the formation of the new Iraqi government remain ongoing, with eight ministerial portfolios still under dispute among the competing parties and blocs.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Several Iraqi parliamentary blocs and political parties on Thursday officially announced their nominees for ministerial positions in the new cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaidi.

Political negotiations over the formation of the new Iraqi government remain ongoing, with eight ministerial portfolios still under dispute among the competing parties and blocs. No final agreement has yet been reached regarding the contested positions, according to political sources.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the distribution of cabinet posts allocated to Kurdish parties has been finalized as part of broader negotiations over the government formation process.

On May 7, Prime Minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaidi submitted the new government’s ministerial program to Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, outlining the cabinet’s proposed agenda and priorities ahead of a parliamentary confidence vote.

Below are the nominees for ministerial positions in the new Iraqi government cabinet: