Iraqi High Criminal Court Reveals New Details in Butcher of Nugra Salman Genocide Ruling

Iraq’s High Criminal Court said Ajaj Ahmed Hardan al-Tikriti implemented a “brutal policy” against Kurdish civilians during the 1988 Anfal campaign, as new details emerged following his death sentence.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s High Criminal Court on Thursday released new details surrounding the conviction and death sentence of Ajaj Ahmed Hardan al-Tikriti, describing the former Baath-era official as one of the figures responsible for carrying out a “brutal policy” against Kurdish civilians during Saddam Hussein’s Anfal campaign.

The court had earlier sentenced al-Tikriti, known as the “Butcher of Nugra Salman” and the “Butcher of Anfal,” to death by hanging after finding him guilty of genocide-related crimes committed against Kurdish detainees held at the notorious Nugra Salman prison in 1988.

In a statement issued by the Iraqi Judicial Authority’s Media Office on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the court said al-Tikriti participated in implementing systematic crimes against Kurdish citizens under the former Baath regime.

According to the statement, the crimes included torture, starvation leading to death, humiliating detainees, and the forced disappearance of 1,068 people, including women, children, and disabled civilians, before they were later buried alive in mass graves.

The court said the crimes were committed as part of an “organized and systematic project” carried out by the former regime against Kurdish detainees imprisoned at Nugra Salman during the bloody Anfal offensives of 1988.

The ruling added that the death sentence was issued under Articles 11, 12, 15, and 24 of Iraq’s High Criminal Court Law No. 10 of 2005.

Survivor describes children dying in her arms

Amina Ali, speaking through tears before the court, recounted how her 11-year-old daughter and four-year-old son died in her arms inside Nugra Salman prison due to starvation, thirst, and lack of medical treatment.

The elderly survivor urged the court to impose the harshest possible punishment on al-Tikriti.

Another relative of Anfal victims, Hassan Ali, told Kurdistan24 outside the courtroom that al-Tikriti appeared “weak and humiliated” inside the defendants’ cage.

“Today is the day the oppressed triumphed over the oppressor,” he said, adding that the evidence against the defendant was so overwhelming that even his own legal team could not effectively defend him.

Eyad Kakeyi, lawyer for Anfal victims, said the court could soon reach a final decision because of the strength of the evidence and the readiness of witnesses.

Lawyer says al-Tikriti confessed during investigation

Salam Bakhtiar, lawyer for the victims in the case, told Kurdistan24 that the court’s decision was “fully legal and just,” stressing that al-Tikriti had confessed in detail to the crimes during the investigation phase.

“The defendant tried in every possible way to escape the accusations directed against him, but the presiding judge of Iraq’s criminal court prevented that,” Bakhtiar said.

He added that investigators had conducted a “crime scene reconstruction” tied to the case and that photographs and videos documenting the crimes were presented as evidence inside the courtroom.

Bakhtiar also stated that, under Iraqi law, all death sentences are automatically referred to the Court of Cassation for further judicial review before implementation.

According to the lawyer, the legal review process could take around one month due to the massive volume of investigative material and testimony included in the case file.

Court reports presented during the proceedings revealed multiple alleged atrocities committed under al-Tikriti’s authority at Nugra Salman prison.

Among the accusations cited were throwing prisoners’ bodies outside so stray dogs could feed on them, as well as sexual assaults against women and girls detained at the prison.

One testimony referenced the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl after she was reportedly taken to al-Tikriti’s room under the pretext of cleaning it.

The latest court statement marks one of the strongest official descriptions yet issued by Iraqi judicial authorities regarding crimes committed during the Anfal campaign, which targeted Kurdish civilians under the former Baath regime.

Updated on May. 14, 2026, at 3:35 pm.