Iraq Grants Passport to Kurdish-Finnish Defender Ahead of World Cup Eligibility

Iraqi Football Association confirms Finnish-Kurdish defender Dario Naamo has obtained Iraqi citizenship, making him eligible for the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An Iraqi official has announced positive news concerning a Kurdish footballer, confirming that administrative hurdles have been cleared for his international future.

According to the Iraqi Football Association, Dario Rizgar Naamo, a 21-year-old Finnish-Kurdish defender, has been officially granted an Iraqi passport.

Ghanim Oraibi, a member of the IFA Executive Bureau, said the legal procedures regarding citizenship were finalized through the Iraqi Embassy in London.

This development makes the Dundee United player eligible to represent the Iraqi national team at the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

The announcement concludes a period of international speculation regarding the young defender's allegiance.

According to a report by The Courier journalist Alan Temple, Dario Naamo had been evaluating whether to represent Finland, where he played throughout his youth career, or switch to Iraq through his father’s heritage.

The Courier report noted that Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin had advised the player that a potential World Cup berth is a rare opportunity that should be prioritized.

Kurdish Origins and Transfer Value

According to Iraqi officials, securing Naamo’s paperwork involved collecting data from Erbil and Sulaimani, as the player's family originally hails from the city of Qaladze in the Kurdistan Region before immigrating to Europe.

The Kurdish player had drawn dual interest from national coaches.

According to the Iraqi statement, Iraq manager Graham Arnold targeted Naamo as a solution for the team's right-back position.

Concurrently, Finland's coach Jacob Friis had invited the player for upcoming friendly matches against Germany and Hungary.

The announcement indicates Naamo ultimately opted for the opportunity to participate in the 2026 World Cup with Iraq.

Born in Finland, Naamo began his professional career with FC Honka, becoming the youngest player to reach 31 appearances in the Finnish Premier League, where he was recognized as the Best Young Player in 2024.

According to the Iraqi report, his current market value stands at 300,000 Euros, and he has attracted transfer interest from leagues in Sweden, Turkey, and Austria.

As noted in The Courier, Dundee United management views the international switch as a major career milestone.

According to the report, representing Iraq provides the 21-year-old with a significant platform for long-term international play over the next decade.