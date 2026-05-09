Iran Sets Seven Conditions for Participation In 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran’s football federation has outlined seven conditions tied to visas, security, media access, and national symbols ahead of the 2026 FIFA World

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Football Federation has announced seven key conditions for the participation of the national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, amid ongoing political tensions between Tehran and Washington ahead of the global tournament scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Mehdi Taj, President of the Iranian Football Federation, revealed the conditions during an interview with a local sports channel, stressing that their implementation would guarantee Iran’s participation in the tournament.

According to Taj, all players and members of the technical staff — particularly those who previously completed military service within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including Mehdi Taremi and Ehsan Hajsafi — must receive US entry visas without any complications.

He further stated that once visas are granted, none of the players or staff members should be subjected to questioning by US immigration authorities during their travel or upon arrival.

Taj also called for a clear mechanism to issue visas for Iranian journalists and supporters seeking to attend the matches.

Among the federation’s other demands were heightened security measures by US authorities at airports, hotels, and stadiums to prevent any unwanted incidents involving the Iranian delegation or supporters.

The federation additionally insisted that fans from both sides should only be permitted to carry their countries’ official national flags inside stadiums, while any flag other than that of the “Islamic Republic of Iran” should be banned.

Iran also demanded guarantees that the national anthem of the Islamic Republic would be played correctly and without interruption during all matches.

In addition, Taj stressed that questions directed at players and officials during press conferences should remain strictly limited to football and sporting matters.

The Iranian football chief said implementing these conditions would ensure the national team’s participation in the international tournament.

Iran is among the 48 national teams qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and secured its place directly through the qualification rounds without entering the playoffs.

Speculation over Iran’s possible withdrawal from the tournament had intensified previously amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump publicly supported Iran’s participation after FIFA President Gianni Infantino reaffirmed that Iran would compete as scheduled in the United States.

“Let them play,” Trump said during a media briefing, adding that FIFA should proceed with its plans regarding Iran’s participation.

Infantino also stressed during FIFA’s congress in Vancouver that Iran would take part in the tournament, saying the World Cup should serve to “bring people together.”

Iran is scheduled to open its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.