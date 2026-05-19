Rome Talks Focus on Strategic Ties Between Italy and Kurdistan Region

The official visit by Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani underscores the continued importance of diplomatic coordination between Italy, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq as they navigate evolving regional dynamics and prioritize institutional stability.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani held formal diplomatic talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Tuesday. The meeting, which took place during Barzani's official visit to the Italian capital, focused extensively on strengthening bilateral ties, evaluating continued Italian assistance programs, and addressing complex security developments across the Middle East.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the discussions highlighted a mutual commitment to expanding diplomatic, humanitarian, and economic relations between Italy, federal Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

The diplomatic engagement underscored Rome's enduring role as a significant European partner, particularly as regional instability necessitates strong international coordination.

The Nut Graph of the visit centers on Italy's sustained political and military commitment to the region.

As a prominent member of the international anti-ISIS coalition, Italy has historically provided essential military training and humanitarian support to both Iraqi and Peshmerga forces.

According to the diplomatic readout, President Barzani's visit serves to consolidate this long-term partnership, ensuring continued European engagement in Iraqi stabilization efforts while navigating the unpredictable security dynamics currently shaping the broader Middle East.

Rome Meeting Focuses on Strategic Relations

During the session, the leaders reviewed the trajectory of friendly relations binding Italy with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both sides articulated a shared intent to further fortify these ties across multiple sectors.

The official statement noted that the dialogue prioritized maintaining strong institutional frameworks that support mutual economic and political interests.

President Barzani utilized the meeting to formally acknowledge Rome's contributions to regional security and development.

According to Kurdistan24, the Kurdish leader expressed profound gratitude for Italy's continuous support, highlighting specific areas of political, humanitarian, and developmental assistance.

The Presidency stated that Barzani also placed a high value on the military aid and training Italy provided to the Kurdistan Region and Iraq during the critical phases of the war against terrorism.

Italy Reaffirms Support for Kurdistan Region

President Mattarella responded by reaffirming Italy's strategic commitment to the region.

According to the statement, the Italian head of state expressed his pleasure at receiving the Kurdistan Region President and emphasized his government's dedication to supporting peace, stability, and development in both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The Italian president also highlighted the region's domestic social structure.

According to the Presidency's report, Mattarella praised the Kurdistan Region's role as a protective cradle for peaceful coexistence among various ethnic and religious components.

This recognition reflects Europe's broader diplomatic interest in supporting regions that maintain pluralism amid the Middle East's complex sectarian environment.

Regional Stability Among Key Discussion Points

Beyond bilateral ties, the meeting addressed the volatile geopolitical environment surrounding Iraq.

The Presidency statement noted that discussing the latest developments in the Middle East formed another primary pillar of the talks.

According to the official summary, Barzani and Mattarella agreed on the absolute necessity of preserving regional peace and stability.

The leaders' shared focus on regional de-escalation aligns with broader international efforts to manage ongoing tensions across the region, which frequently threaten to destabilize Iraq's internal security and economic progress.