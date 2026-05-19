KDP Frames Parliament's Return as Constitutional Imperative

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) marks 34th anniversary of the Kurdistan Region's first parliamentary elections by framing legislative return as a constitutional necessity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Marking the 34th anniversary of the Kurdistan Region's first parliamentary elections, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction has issued a formal statement characterizing the immediate reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament as a "national, constitutional, and institutional necessity."

The declaration underscores the historical and structural significance of the legislative body, presenting its operational resumption not merely as a procedural step, but as a fundamental requirement for safeguarding the region's legal entity and constitutional legitimacy during a period of acute political sensitivity.

The statement arrives amidst a protracted period of political paralysis that has increasingly shaped the region's institutional landscape.

The KDP faction's emphasis on parliamentary authority highlights a growing urgency to restore regular governance functions and legislative oversight.

The current political environment reveals that this institutional stagnation has begun to generate significant public and economic concern.

According to previous reports from Kurdistan24, the prolonged delay in forming a new regional cabinet and the corresponding legislative inaction have resulted in market sluggishness, administrative bottlenecks, and a decline in investment confidence.

Consequently, the KDP's call for parliamentary reactivation aligns with mounting public pressure for political compromise, framing the restoration of institutional continuity as an essential mechanism for stabilizing the Kurdistan Region's economy and public trust.

A Constitutional Milestone

The KDP faction utilized the anniversary to reflect on the foundational history of the region's governance structures.

According to the statement, the first parliamentary elections represent one of the most consequential milestones in the establishment of the political, legal, and institutional entity of the Kurdistan Region.

The political party proudly commemorated the event, linking the creation of the parliament to a long history of struggle and sacrifice by the Kurdish people.

The statement articulated a strong constitutional argument for the parliament's ongoing relevance.

The KDP faction stated that the Kurdistan Parliament functions as the primary foundation for ensuring that the will of the citizens remains the source of regional power and legitimacy.

By serving as both a legislative and an oversight institution, the parliament is framed as the ultimate guarantor of the constitutional rights achieved by the people of Kurdistan within Iraq.

"Protecting the parliament is synonymous with protecting the Region's entity," the KDP faction declared, establishing a direct connection between the operational health of the legislature and the security of the Kurdistan Region's constitutional status.

The Urgency of Institutional Reactivation

Addressing the current political deadlock, the KDP faction explicitly welcomed any initiative that would facilitate the reactivation of the parliament, allowing it to fulfill its natural and legal mandates.

The statement emphasized that an active parliament is required now more than ever to protect the supreme interests of the Kurdistan Region.

This call for reactivation is positioned against the backdrop of significant regional challenges.

The KDP faction described the current situation as "sensitive," suggesting that the absence of a functioning legislature diminishes the region's capacity to navigate complex political and administrative issues.

The faction honored those who lost their lives in the establishment and protection of the region's political entity, reiterating that the parliament is a constitutional achievement that must remain constantly active to serve citizens.

Public Frustration Over Political Delays

The urgency conveyed in the KDP faction's statement mirrors sentiments expressed across the broader population.

According to recent reporting by Kurdistan24, citizens and business owners in the Kurdistan Region are increasingly voicing frustration over the prolonged delay in forming a new regional government cabinet.

The delay in reactivating the parliament and finalizing the executive branch has created a palpable sense of stagnation.

Residents informed Kurdistan24 that the ongoing political deadlock has disrupted daily livelihoods and negatively impacted economic activity.

While daily routines continue, the failure to establish a functional government has left many residents in a state of frustrating anticipation, with experts warning that the continuous postponement of institutional duties creates a vacuum that directly affects the administration's ability to respond to crises.

Economic Impact of Institutional Paralysis

The practical consequences of the political impasse are particularly evident within the region's commercial sectors.

According to Kurdistan24, local merchants and business owners have reported significant decreases in income, attributing the market sluggishness directly to the failure to form a government, compounded by regional complexities and delays in salary distributions.

Jeza Sargalluyi, a businessman in Sulaimani, told Kurdistan24 that the swift formation of a government is a prerequisite for economic stability.

"The sooner the government is formed, the calmer the people will be and the more they will be able to start projects and businesses," Sargalluyi stated.

This perspective reflects a broader consensus among citizens interviewed by Kurdistan24, who noted that the current environment of uncertainty discourages investment and suppresses overall economic vitality.

Expert Commentary on Governance

The institutional paralysis has also drawn sharp critique from experts analyzing the region's governance structures.

According to Kurdistan24 reporting, election experts have warned that constitutional steps are being obstructed by the specific interests and conflicts of certain political forces.

Yad Karwan, an election expert, highlighted the disparity between the promises made during the election campaign and the current administrative reality.

Karwan told Kurdistan24 that political parties had promised enhanced services and job opportunities, yet implementation remains stalled.

He illustrated the extent of the legislative backlog by noting that if the parliament had maintained a standard schedule of one session per week over the past year and a half, it should have conducted dozens of meetings to amend or implement essential laws.

Calls for Political Compromise

As economic concerns and public frustration mount, the consensus among observers and citizens is that immediate political compromise is the only viable path forward.

According to Kurdistan24, reaching an agreement between the competing political parties and resuming serious dialogue is viewed as the primary mechanism for overcoming the deadlock.

Experts cited in the reporting cautioned that alternative options, such as repeating the elections, could prove counterproductive by merely preserving the status quo and deepening the current crisis.

The calls from both the KDP faction and the broader public highlight a shared recognition of the importance of institutional stability.

The ongoing pressure emphasizes that resolving partisan divisions is essential to ensuring administrative continuity and restoring functional governance in the Kurdistan Region.

The reactivation of parliament and the formation of a functioning government are increasingly being framed by political actors, experts, and citizens as essential steps toward restoring institutional continuity and public confidence in the Kurdistan Region.