UAE Urges Iraq to Prevent Further Attacks After Drone Strike Near Barakah Nuclear Plant

Abu Dhabi says hostile acts launched from Iraqi territory must be stopped immediately following attack on key energy facility

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday called on Iraq to “immediately” prevent further attacks originating from its territory after Emirati authorities accused a drone launched from Iraq of targeting the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi emirate earlier this week.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry urged Iraq to prevent “all hostile acts originating from its territory urgently and without conditions,” stressing the “need to address those threats promptly, immediately, and responsibly.”

The statement followed a drone attack on Sunday that struck an electrical generator near the Barakah nuclear facility, the Arab world’s only operational nuclear power plant. The attack triggered a fire but caused no injuries or radiation leak, according to Emirati authorities. Two additional drones were intercepted before reaching their targets.

The incident has heightened regional security concerns amid continuing tensions across the Middle East, particularly following months of escalating confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, as well as growing fears over the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure.

Located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, the Barakah nuclear power plant is a cornerstone of the UAE’s long-term energy strategy. Developed in cooperation with South Korea, the facility became the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and is designed to supply a significant portion of the UAE’s electricity demand while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Regional analysts have long warned that strategic infrastructure sites in the Gulf — including oil facilities, shipping lanes, and power installations — could become targets during periods of geopolitical escalation.

The UAE did not publicly provide details regarding the evidence linking the drone to Iraqi territory. Iraqi authorities had not immediately responded to the Emirati statement as of the article's publication.

In recent years, Iraq has repeatedly faced pressure from neighboring countries and Western allies over the activities of armed groups operating within its borders, particularly factions accused of launching drones and rockets targeting foreign military bases, diplomatic missions, and regional infrastructure.

Baghdad has frequently stated that it rejects the use of Iraqi territory for attacks against neighboring states and has pledged to strengthen state control over armed actors. However, the issue remains a major challenge for successive Iraqi governments amid complex internal political and security dynamics.

The latest incident also underscores growing concern over the use of drones in regional conflicts, with unmanned aerial systems increasingly becoming a preferred tool for attacks on strategic facilities due to their relatively low cost and ability to evade conventional defenses.