Peshmerga Unification Process to Be Completed by September, Chief of Staff Says

The Peshmerga Chief of Staff expressed optimism that the final phase of the initiative would be completed on schedule.

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The unification of the Peshmerga forces under the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs will be fully completed by September, Lieutenant General Issa Ozer, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Peshmerga, announced during a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Ozer said significant progress has been made in integrating the units of a Peshmerga force into a single structure under the ministry.

“So far, the Ministry of Peshmerga has successfully formed eight divisions, and work on the First Regional Command has also been completed,” he stated.

According to Ozer, the ministry is currently waiting for Division 10 and the Second Regional Command to submit their personnel lists in order to finalize the process.

He stressed that the unification process is proceeding according to the timetable outlined in the memorandum of understanding signed between the relevant parties.

“According to the memorandum of understanding, by September 25, a single national force must be established within the Ministry of Peshmerga under the umbrella of the KRG and the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region,” Ozer said.

The Peshmerga Chief of Staff expressed optimism that the final phase of the initiative would be completed on schedule.

“The plan is moving in that direction, and we have made serious efforts and will continue to do so. We are very optimistic that by September 25, the process will be formally completed,” he added.

The unification initiative is part of broader reform efforts launched by the KRG to modernize and institutionalize the Peshmerga forces. The process aims to establish a unified military command structure, improve coordination among forces, and strengthen the security institutions of the Kurdistan Region.

The reforms have received support from members of the international coalition against ISIS, particularly the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, which have repeatedly emphasized the importance of a unified and professional Peshmerga force for regional stability and security cooperation.