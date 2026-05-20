KDP and Justice Group Signal New Phase of Political Dialogue in Erbil

Both sides stress unity, parliamentary revival, and need for stronger institutions amid regional challenges

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A delegation from the Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG) on Wednesday visited the politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Erbil, in a meeting that underscored ongoing efforts to strengthen political dialogue and coordination among Kurdish political forces amid a sensitive regional environment.

Following the meeting, the executive chief of the KDP Politburo, Fazil Mirani, and the KJG supreme council member Abdulsatar Majeed held a joint press conference outlining the key points of their discussions.

Mirani said that political differences among parties are normal in any democratic system, but stressed that shared points must unite them.

“We openly discussed the shortcomings that have affected relations between us, and we decided to open a new page to determine what is necessary for protecting and developing the Kurdistan Region,” Mirani said.

He emphasized that political parties should not define themselves through each other’s weaknesses, warning that internal divisions can be exploited by external actors.

“Our national responsibility is not to allow our weaknesses to fall into the hands of those who oppose us,” he added.

For his part, Majeed said the KJG seeks to further improve relations with the KDP, particularly at a time when Iraq and the broader region face heightened political and security uncertainty.

He also addressed the issue of parliamentary elections, stating that while the party is currently not represented in parliament, it supports holding transparent and fair elections.

“We believe the parties should agree on the law and mechanisms of the elections so that we can have an effective parliament capable of holding the government accountable and approving the budget law,” Majeed said.

The Kurdistan Parliament has faced periods of political deadlock and delayed elections in recent years, amid disputes between major political factions over electoral law, power-sharing arrangements, and governance mechanisms. These challenges have at times contributed to institutional paralysis and slowed legislative activity.

Wednesday’s meeting comes as Kurdish political parties continue efforts to narrow differences and restore fuller parliamentary functionality, and form the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) at a time when the Kurdistan Region faces ongoing economic pressures, regional instability, and internal political fragmentation.