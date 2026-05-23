Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani, Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi in Key Meeting

The meeting marks the start of the Prime Minister's two-day official visit to the Iraqi capital.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The meeting between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi commenced at the Government Palace in Baghdad on Saturday afternoon. The high-level talks are focused on a comprehensive review of Erbil-Baghdad relations and the resolution of long-standing political and constitutional disputes.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, a primary objective of the discussion is the protection of the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights.

The Kurdistan Region delegation enters the negotiations with the stated position that the Kurdistan Region has fulfilled all its legal and administrative obligations to the federal government.

Consequently, Prime Minister Barzani is expected to emphasize that the Region must receive its full constitutional rights and guarantees in return.

The nut graph of the engagement centers on the broader political importance of resolving these outstanding disputes to ensure national stability.

The discussions are expected to encompass a wide range of financial, administrative, and political disagreements that have historically challenged the relationship between the two governments.

The Kurdistan Region leadership has consistently maintained that any sustainable agreement must be grounded in the strict implementation of the Iraqi constitution.

Parallel to the bilateral discussions, the leaders are deliberating on the completion of Prime Minister al-Zaidi's cabinet.

The federal government currently faces a significant administrative hurdle as nine ministers have yet to receive parliamentary confidence.

The delay in finalizing the cabinet formation carries broader political implications for Iraq's governance and its ability to execute agreements reached with regional authorities.

Prime Minister Barzani's visit to Baghdad is scheduled to span two days, during which he will engage with a broad spectrum of Iraqi political, judicial, and security leaders.

On the first day of the diplomatic mission, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the Speaker of the Parliament, Haybat al-Halbousi, and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan.

Additional meetings on Saturday include consultations with Muthanna al-Samarrai, Mohammed al-Halbousi, Hadi al-Amiri, Haider al-Abadi, Falih al-Fayadh, and Ahmed al-Asadi.

The second day of the visit, Sunday, will feature meetings with Khamis al-Khanjar, Qasim al-Araji, and former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The itinerary also includes sessions with Nouri al-Maliki, Qais al-Khazali, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Humam Hamoudi, Asaad al-Eidani, and Ayad Allawi.

These expansive consultations are intended to address the regional situation and the latest political developments affecting Iraq.

The visit is intended as a demonstration of goodwill by the Kurdistan Regional Government to resolve all outstanding issues within a constitutional framework.

By engaging with a diverse array of political forces, the Kurdistan Region delegation seeks to foster a political environment conducive to stability and mutual cooperation.

The meeting at the Government Palace reflects a renewed effort to normalize relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

The discussions aim to move past previous stalemates by focusing on institutional and constitutional solutions. As the talks continue, both sides remain focused on the potential for a breakthrough that would address the administrative and financial concerns of both Erbil and Baghdad.

The article was updated on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 12:47pm.