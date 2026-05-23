Prime Minister Barzani Set to Arrive in Baghdad for High-Level Constitutional Talks

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to arrive in Baghdad for a two-day visit to hold talks with Iraqi leaders on outstanding constitutional issues, political coordination, and regional developments. Meetings include Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and senior federal officials.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani departed Erbil on Saturday morning for an official two-day visit to Baghdad, leading a high-level government delegation to engage in pivotal talks with federal leaders.

The Prime Minister and his delegation left Erbil International Airport early on Saturday, marking a significant step in the ongoing diplomatic efforts between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government.

According to an official statement from the KRG, the mission is intended to foster closer cooperation and address several pressing political and administrative files.

The itinerary for the visit includes meetings with the highest levels of the Iraqi federal leadership. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to meet with the newly appointed federal Prime Minister, Ali Zaidi, to discuss the current governance framework and executive coordination.

Additionally, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister will hold talks with Haibat al-Halbousi, the Speaker of the Parliament, and Faiq Zidan, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq.

Beyond formal government meetings, the Prime Minister's agenda includes outreach to the broader political spectrum.

He is expected to consult with influential leaders from various Shiite and Sunni political forces who play a decisive role in the country's legislative and political processes.

These discussions are aimed at building a broader consensus on national issues and the regional challenges currently facing the country.

A central focus of the two-day mission is the resolution of outstanding constitutional issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The KRG statement emphasized that the delegation seeks to advance dialogue regarding the latest regional developments while ensuring that all bilateral disputes are addressed within the legal parameters of the Iraqi constitution.

The visit reflects a renewed push for institutional stability and mutual understanding between the Kurdistan Region and the federal authorities.

As the delegation prepares for these high-level consultations, the emphasis remains on establishing a sustainable mechanism for resolving long-standing issues, particularly those concerning administrative jurisdiction and political coordination.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister's presence in Baghdad underscores the importance of direct communication between the regional and federal capitals to navigate the complex security and economic landscape of the region.