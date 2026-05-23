Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Barzani Arrives in Baghdad for Two-Day Talks

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Baghdad leading a high-level delegation for talks with Iraqi leaders on constitutional issues, political coordination, and ongoing federal disputes.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Saturday morning leading a high-level government delegation for a two-day official visit to engage with federal leadership.

The visit aims to address the latest regional developments and the general situation in Iraq, with a primary focus on resolving outstanding issues between Erbil and the federal government.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the discussions will center on finding solutions within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to meet with several senior officials, including the new federal Prime Minister, Ali Zaidi, and the Speaker of the Parliament, Haibat al-Halbousi.

The itinerary also includes a meeting with Faiq Zidan, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, alongside consultations with influential leaders from various Shiite and Sunni political forces.

The delegation's arrival follows ongoing efforts to enhance coordination between the regional and federal administrations.

The KRG statement emphasized that the dialogue is essential for addressing the administrative and constitutional challenges currently facing the country.

The high-level meetings are expected to continue through Sunday as both sides seek a breakthrough on long-standing bilateral disputes.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to begin his first round of meetings with federal officials later today.