Kurdistan Region President, Iran's FM Emphasize Regional Stability and Border Security

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed the importance of regional stability, stronger border security, and expanded economic cooperation during a phone call Friday night, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi, have underscored the necessity of regional stability and strengthened border security during a high-level diplomatic exchange.

The two officials held a telephone conversation on Friday night, to discuss the evolving political and security landscape in the Middle East.

According to a statement released by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the discussion focused on the multifaceted relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

A primary pillar of the conversation was the expansion of bilateral ties, with both leaders expressing a commitment to deepening cooperation in economic and trade sectors.

The exchange highlighted the importance of maintaining robust commercial links to support regional economic growth and mutual prosperity.

Security coordination remained a central theme of the call.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Foreign Minister Araghchi discussed the importance of safeguarding shared borders, emphasizing that heightened coordination between relevant authorities is essential to ensuring the safety and integrity of frontier areas.

This focus on border security is viewed as a critical component of the broader effort to maintain internal and regional order.

The dialogue also addressed the latest geopolitical developments across the Middle East. Both sides stressed that regional countries must play an active role in consolidating peace and stability.

The statement noted that the two leaders shared a common vision regarding the importance of diplomatic engagement as a means to resolve regional tensions and foster a secure environment for the peoples of the region.

In addition to security and economic matters, the President and the Foreign Minister reviewed several other issues of mutual interest.

The call reflects the ongoing institutional coordination between Erbil and Tehran, illustrating a shared intent to manage regional challenges through direct communication and cooperative frameworks.

The discussion concludes a series of diplomatic interactions aimed at reinforcing the Kurdistan Region's role as a factor for stability within the wider Iraqi and regional context.

Both parties reaffirmed their dedication to continued consultation to address emerging issues and protect shared interests in a rapidly changing regional environment.