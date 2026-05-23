Prime Minister Barzani Continues Baghdad Talks with Focus on Dialogue and Constitutional Rights

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister continued a series of high-level meetings in Baghdad focused on political coordination, constitutional dialogue, and strengthening cooperation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Abdulhussein al-Moussawi, head of the Nahj Alliance (National Approach Alliance), on Saturday emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and respect for the Iraqi constitution during a meeting in Baghdad.

The meeting, held on Saturday, focused on Iraq’s political process and the need to strengthen cooperation and coordination among political parties in order to address outstanding issues and provide better services to citizens.

Prime Minister Barzani also congratulated al-Moussawion assuming his new role as Iraq’s federal health minister.

According to information released following the meeting, both sides stressed the necessity of resolving problems through dialogue while respecting the constitution and the rights of all components of Iraq.

The discussions came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s two-day visit to Baghdad, where he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Iraqi political leaders and officials.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the Iraqi capital and held meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and the Speaker of Parliament, Haibat al-Halbousi.

On the first day of the visit, the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister is expected to meet with several Iraqi political figures, including, Faiq Zaidan, Muthanna al-Samarrai, Mohammed al-Halbousi, Hadi al-Amiri, Haider al-Abadi, Falih al-Fayyadh, and Ahmed al-Asadi.

On the second day, meetings are scheduled with Khamis al-Khanjar, Qasim al-Araji, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Nouri al-Maliki, Qais al-Khazali, Adel Abdul Mahdi, Humam Hammoudi, Asaad al-Eidani, and Ayad Allawi.

The meetings are expected to address regional developments, the latest political issues, and the completion of Iraq’s cabinet formation process.

The visit has been described as a sign of goodwill aimed at resolving all disputes on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.