Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival Sets May 28 Debut With 33 Kurdish Films

The first Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival will open on May 28, 2026 in the UK, featuring 33 films including feature, animated and drama works. Organizers say preparations are in final stages, with Neighbors by Mano Khalil opening the four-day event covering four days.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Organizers of the inaugural Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival (BKFF) have finalized the programming for the event's first edition, confirming that 33 films will showcase the diversity and evolution of Kurdish cinema. Scheduled to begin on May 28, 2026, in Birmingham, United Kingdom, the four-day festival marks a significant milestone in the effort to establish a permanent cultural platform for Kurdish filmmakers within the international diaspora.

The festival is currently in its final preparation phase, with technical and artistic committees coordinating the operational logistics required to host a high-level cinematic event.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 on Saturday, Shahen Sabir, the spokesperson for the Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival, stated that planning, artistic, and executive teams are working in tandem to finalize screening schedules and venue organization.

Sabir emphasized that the objective is to ensure the festival begins in an orderly fashion that reflects the professional standards of the international film community.

The selection of 33 films serves as an indicator of the continued expansion of Kurdish filmmaking beyond traditional borders. Sabir noted that the inaugural program features a variety of genres and formats, including three feature-length films and two animated productions.

The majority of the entries are rooted in the drama genre, a trend that reflects the current thematic priorities of Kurdish cinematic production.

To open the festival, organizers have selected the critically acclaimed film "Neighbors," directed by the renowned filmmaker Mano Khalil. Sabir indicated that Khalil's established reputation in the industry grants the festival's commencement a specific cultural weight.

Beyond the screenings, the festival has established a rigorous evaluation structure to recognize artistic and technical excellence.

A jury composed of cinema specialists, experts, and film critics, many of whom possess decades of experience in production and analysis, will oversee the selection process.

According to established procedures, the films will be assessed based on meticulous artistic and technical criteria to ensure that the final adjudication is conducted in a professional and impartial manner.

The competitive structure of the 2026 edition is specifically dedicated to short-film productions.

BKFF has allocated eight main awards to recognize various facets of filmmaking: Best Short Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

While feature-length films are a core component of the screening schedule, they are included primarily for their cultural and narrative value, whereas the competition focuses on fostering emerging talent within the short-film format.

The festival is part of a broader cultural initiative designed to support Kurdish communities and British audiences in the region.

Formally announced following a call for entries through the FilmFreeway platform, the BKFF aims to bridge community divides and reshape cultural understanding through the medium of film.

Previous submission guidelines required that all fiction entries be completed between 2023 and 2025, while specifically excluding documentaries from the competition program.

Additionally, technical requirements mandated that short films not exceed 25 minutes in duration and that all entries include English subtitles to ensure accessibility for a diverse UK audience.

The emergence of the BKFF coincides with a period of growing visibility for Kurdish film internationally. By providing a nexus for creative dialogue, the festival allows filmmakers to explore profound themes such as displacement, memory, migration, conflict, and cultural heritage.

Diaspora-led cultural institutions play a vital role in this ecosystem, serving as a primary means of preserving the Kurdish language and storytelling traditions while facilitating cross-cultural exchange within European societies.

Operationally, the festival adheres to a strict framework regarding intellectual property and institutional rights. BKFF management maintains that all submissions must be original works that comply with international copyright standards.

The festival reserves the right to utilize excerpts for promotional purposes and will retain submitted copies in the permanent Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival Film Archive. Furthermore, the organizers have established the right to host educational screenings at UK institutions on a non-profit basis.

Decisions made by the selection committee regarding the final competition lineup are considered final, though some selected films may be showcased in non-competitive programs outside the main contest.

The decision to host the festival in Birmingham, one of the United Kingdom's most multicultural urban centers, highlights the strategic internationalization of Kurdish cultural production. As the city prepares for the May 28 launch, organizers are looking toward the future.

The long-term ambition for the Birmingham Kurdish Film Festival is to transition from an inaugural event into a recurring international platform that strengthens Kurdish cultural visibility in Europe and fosters ongoing artistic collaboration between Kurdish creators and the global cinematic community.