Masrour Barzani, Muthanna al-Samarrai Stress Stronger Coordination Between Political Parties

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister and the head of the Azm Alliance emphasized the importance of political coordination and constitutional dialogue to resolve disputes

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his high-level meetings in Baghdad on Saturday, holding talks with Muthanna al-Samarrai, head of the Azm Alliance, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen political dialogue and coordination between Iraqi political forces and the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Iraq’s general situation and the country’s political process, while stressing the need to reinforce coordination and cooperation among Iraq’s political parties and forces in order to overcome current challenges.

The discussions also focused on resolving the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.

Prime Minister Barzani and al-Samarrai emphasized that stronger political understanding and cooperation remain essential for addressing disputes and preserving stability in Iraq.

The meeting came as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s two-day visit to Baghdad, which has included a series of talks with senior Iraqi political and judicial figures.

Earlier on Saturday, Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan, and Abdulhussein al-Moussawi, head of the Nahj Alliance.

Previous meetings during the visit have focused on constitutional dialogue, judicial independence, political coordination, and efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through legal and constitutional mechanisms.

According to statements released during the visit, the meetings are also addressing regional developments, ongoing political issues, and efforts to complete Iraq’s cabinet formation process.

The Baghdad visit has been described as a goodwill effort aimed at resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government through dialogue and respect for the Iraqi constitution.