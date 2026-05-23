Prime Minister Barzani Highlights ‘Good Intentions’ in Baghdad Talks to Resolve Erbil-Baghdad Issues

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister reaffirmed commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan

24 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Saturday that his meetings with Iraqi officials in Baghdad had been “very positive,” expressing optimism that the ongoing discussions would lead to stronger cooperation and solutions to disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Faiq Zaidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the Prime Minister said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks held so far with federal Iraqi officials.

“So far, our meetings with Iraqi officials have been very positive,” the PM said, adding that he hoped the discussions would produce even better results in the coming period.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister said his meeting with Zaidan focused on safeguarding the constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region and ensuring that Iraqi laws are implemented without violating those rights.

PM Barzani stressed that both sides discussed the importance of completing the federal government formation process in a way that protects legal and constitutional frameworks.

“We reaffirmed the necessity of guaranteeing all constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region,” he said. “We also discussed completing the federal government in a manner that ensures no law is violated and no rights are lost.”

He added that the meetings reflected what he described as a genuine willingness to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and constitutional mechanisms.

PM Barzani also addressed discussions surrounding the Kurdistan Region’s Runaki electricity project and Baghdad’s interest in benefiting from the experience.

He said the Kurdistan Regional Government had previously expressed readiness to transfer its expertise and successful experiences to Iraq, particularly in the energy sector.

“We have already shown our willingness to transfer the Kurdistan Region’s experience to Iraq,” PM Barzani said.

The Prime Minister added that the Kurdistan Region would not hesitate to assist Iraq in providing electricity to citizens across the country.

“The Kurdistan Region will not withhold cooperation from Iraq in supplying electricity to all citizens,” he said.

In another press conference after PM Barzani's meeting with Al-Azm Alliance Leader Muthanna al-Samarrai, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of separating the salary issue of Kurdistan Region employees from broader political disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

He also addressed efforts to form the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet, stating that preparations for the formation process have been ongoing for some time.

“We have long called for the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet,” the PM said. “There is no obstacle from our side, and we are making every effort for the new cabinet to be formed as soon as possible.”

Barzani further highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s longstanding ties with the Azm Alliance, saying both sides shared many common positions and would continue coordination to resolve pending issues at the federal level.

“We have a historic and long-term relationship with the Azm Alliance, and we share many common points,” he said. “We will continue coordinating with one another to address the issues that remain unresolved at the federal level.”

PM Barzani’s remarks came as part of a two-day visit to Baghdad, where he has been holding a series of meetings with Iraqi political and judicial leaders.

Earlier on Saturday, he met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, Abdulhussein al-Moussawi, head of the Nahj Alliance, and senior judicial officials including Faiq Zaidan.

According to statements released during the visit, the meetings have focused on political coordination, constitutional dialogue, regional developments, and efforts to resolve disputes between Erbil and Baghdad on the basis of the Iraqi constitution.