Prime Minister Barzani Meets Iraq’s Top Judge in Baghdad

The meeting focused on Iraq’s political situation, judicial independence, and the importance of protecting the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region and all Iraqi communities

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his high-level meetings in Baghdad on Saturday, holding talks with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Judge Faiq Zaidan amid ongoing efforts to strengthen political dialogue and address disputes through constitutional mechanisms.

The meeting took place as part of Prime Minister Barzani’s broader two-day visit to the Iraqi capital, where he has been meeting senior Iraqi political and state officials to discuss regional developments, Iraq’s political process, and relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting, both sides discussed Iraq’s overall political and public situation, while emphasizing the important and independent role of Iraq’s judiciary in preserving security and political stability across the country.

Prime Minister Barzani and Zaidan also agreed on the necessity of respecting Iraq’s constitution and federal system, stressing the importance of safeguarding the constitutional rights of the people of Kurdistan and all components of Iraq.

The talks came amid a wider series of meetings being held by the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister in Baghdad, centered on political coordination, constitutional dialogue, and enhancing cooperation between Iraqi parties and institutions.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Baghdad and held meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi.

The visit, described as a goodwill initiative aimed at resolving disputes through dialogue and constitutional principles, includes scheduled meetings with a number of Iraqi political leaders and officials over two days.

According to information provided regarding the visit, discussions are expected to focus on regional developments, Iraq’s political situation, and the completion of the Iraqi cabinet formation process.

The Baghdad meetings continue as Kurdish and Iraqi leaders seek to reinforce cooperation and address outstanding issues through dialogue and adherence to the constitution.