President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Kurdish Boxer Badin Haso on WBC Victory

“I congratulate the Kurdish champion Badin Haso for achieving victory at the INTERNATIONAL WBC championship in Germany and winning his third belt,” President Barzani said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday congratulated Kurdish boxer Badin Haso after he secured victory at the International WBC championship in Germany and won his third championship belt.

In a post published on X, President Barzani praised the boxer’s achievement and described it as a source of pride for the Kurdish people.

“I congratulate the Kurdish champion Badin Haso for achieving victory at the INTERNATIONAL WBC championship in Germany and winning his third belt,” President Barzani said. “I sincerely commend him and wish him greater success.”

He added that the continued success of Kurdish athletes on the international stage brings pride and recognition to “the name of Kurd and Kurdistan” around the world.

Haso, also known as Badien Edris Hasso and nicknamed “The Lion of Kurdistan,” is an undefeated Yezidi Kurdish professional boxer competing in the middleweight division.

Born on Aug. 25, 1994, in Duhok province’s Shariya community, Haso began boxing at the age of nine in 2005 and later continued his professional career in Germany.

Throughout his career, he has secured several notable titles, including the WBC Asia Championship and the WBC International Silver Title. Haso has also signed a promotional contract with the American boxing promotion company Star Boxing.