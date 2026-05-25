Iraq Reaffirms Strategic Alignment With Gulf States on GCC Anniversary

Iraq's Foreign Ministry marked the GCC’s 45th anniversary by declaring Gulf security an "integral part" of Iraq's national security. Baghdad emphasized regional integration, economic cooperation, and dialogue-based diplomacy as key pillars of stability and shared Arab interests.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official message on Tuesday congratulating the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on the 45th anniversary of the organization's founding.

Beyond the formal diplomatic greetings, Baghdad utilized the occasion to issue a significant strategic declaration, asserting that the security and stability of the Gulf monarchies are an "integral part" and a direct "extension" of Iraq's own national security.

Security through Regional Integration

In its official statement, the Foreign Ministry praised the Council's historical and operational role in promoting regional stability.

The ministry highlighted the GCC's effectiveness in fostering a "spirit of integration" and coordination among its member states, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

Baghdad's messaging reflects a broader effort to align its strategic outlook with its southern neighbors, particularly as Iraq seeks to deepen its integration into the wider Arab regional order.

Strategic Alignment and Cooperation

A key pillar of the statement focused on the interconnectedness of regional threats and economic interests.

"Iraq views its relations with the Gulf countries with great importance," the Foreign Ministry noted, adding that Baghdad considers the stability of those nations as a cornerstone of the wider "Arab national security system."

This rhetoric underscores a persistent shift in Iraqi foreign policy toward long-term institutional cooperation and the pursuit of "comprehensive development" alongside GCC partners.

Preference for Dialogue

As the Middle East continues to navigate complex geopolitical tensions, Iraq's Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for non-military resolutions to regional friction.

The statement specifically advocated for the "language of dialogue and understanding" as the exclusive path forward for resolving current challenges.

By positioning itself as a proponent of diplomatic engagement and de-escalation, Baghdad aims to bolster regional peace while safeguarding its own sovereign interests through enhanced ties with the Gulf.

This latest diplomatic gesture highlights the maturing nature of Iraq-Gulf relations, transitioning toward a paradigm of shared security and mutual economic growth.

The statement serves as a reminder of Baghdad's strategic intent to foster an environment where Gulf stability and Iraqi national interests are viewed as mutually dependent.